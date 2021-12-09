Player #067 from MrBeast's Squid Game reacts to all the fame she received following the success of the project 

Camilla Araujo, or as the community popularly knows her, Player #067, rose to the apex of stardom after featuring in MrBeast’s viral Squid Game YouTube video. She has stated how the sudden fame left her flabbergasted.

MrBeast's recreation of the popular Korean Netflix show was an instant hit. It bagged over 130 million views in under a week, and broke several viewing records on the red platform soon after it came out.

Despite being criticized for plagiarism, Squid Game's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, even hailed the philanthropic streamer's recreation.

But MrBeast isn't the only one clinching world fame for his Squid Game chef-d'oeuvre. Player #067 from the recreation has also found herself amid a lot of fame, which has left her pleasantly surprised.

Player #067 talks about the attention she received after featuring in MrBeast's Squid Game

Camilla Araujo went from 7,000 followers on Instagram to a staggering 107,000 in just a few days after MrBeast's Squid Game video went live. Araujo has stated how awestruck she was with the amount of love she received after her appearance in the viral project.

In a December 8 episode of Noah Beck’s Beckseat Driver, Player #067 elucidated what transpired after the success of the Squid Game recreation.

Araujo admitted she was at the movies when her phone suddenly started blowing up. Here's what she said:

“When I say ‘blowing up,’ I mean like, blowing up! I don’t even know how to describe it.” The video came out around 4, right? … I’m watching it, and I didn’t have a Twitter. People were sending me screenshots like, ‘Oh my god, everyone’s trying to find you!’ Then my Instagram starts going crazy. It was absolutely crazy.”

Interestingly, Araujo isn't the only #067 who has found herself in the midst of a lot of unexpected love and fame. HoYeon Jung, who played Player #067 in the Netflix show, also received a lot of recognition for her work. She garnered an unforeseen 20 million Instagram followers in the wake of Squid Game’s international acclaim.

Also Read Article Continues below

Araujo is currently a college student but has reiterated how much she loves creating content. Furthermore, Araujo also pointed out how she wants to become an influencer and give back to the community in the same way MrBeast has over the years.

Edited by Sabine Algur