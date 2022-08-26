"Some are claiming Final Fantasy XVI will be dead on arrival": PlayStation 5 price hike sends the game trending in Japan

It's not strange for Final Fantasy XVI to trend in any part of the world, especially in Japan, given how the entire franchise has grown over the years. Square Enix might not be in a great place currently, but one exception has been the Final Fantasy games' performance. However, few would think that the hike in PlayStation 5 prices would result in the upcoming title trending in Japan.

Earlier on August 25, Jim Ryan announced the decision to raise the price of both versions of the PlayStation 5 in selected markets. While there has been no hike so far in the United States, Europe, the UK, Canada, and Japan, they are among the few countries where prices are set to rise.

The price hike has led many gamers to raise concerns, with one commenting:

"Many users shocked and are losing their will to buy a PS5 anymore. Some users are claiming FF16 will be dead on arrival in Japan."

There have always been problems for the PlayStation 5 due to the shortages in supply. The price rise is set to make it an even bigger problem, and it won't be a problem for many games. Final Fantasy XVI is incredibly popular in Japan, and the game will be released only on Sony's console. This has put many Japanese gamers in a significant problem.

Japanese gamers are anxious about Final Fantasy XVI following the price hike in PlayStation 5 prices

From September 15 onwards, new prices will be applicable for anyone who wants to acquire a PlayStation 5 in Japan. While the digital-only edition will cost ¥49,478, the disc edition will cost ¥60,478. Both prices include all applicable taxes but represent a noticeable hike.

This has left gamers in all the affected regions in the dilemma of what to do next. The overall poor supply hasn't helped things, to begin with, and could make it even worse. Many Japanese gamers are now pondering if they will even be able to acquire a PlayStation 5 to play Final Fantasy XVI.

One user believes Square Enix has made poor choices by allowing the game to become a PlayStation 5 exclusive. An alternative would have seen the game become playable on all consoles and allowed more freedom for the players.

For some, the bigger problem is definitely the decision-making of Square Enix rather than Sony's. Many had predicted that there would be a problem if the game decided to go with the exclusive route.

For others, the game getting a simultaneous release on PC will drive them away from getting a brand new PlayStation 5. This once again shows the console's decrease in popularity following the latest decision by Sony.

While this could be a far-fetched conspiracy theory at best, one Twitter user feels that Sony needs the extra funds to keep games like Final Fantasy XVI out of the hands of Xbox. The publisher has been accused of having made efforts to increase exclusivity in recent times.

Anyone who got the console only to play the game now feels terrible about the decision-making from Sony. The gaming giant has blamed the current economic climate as the rationale behind the unpopular decision.

Some are now determined not to cave into the demands of Sony and end up spending even more. They are ready to wait patiently for Final Fantasy XVI when it eventually makes it to PC.

Games trending on social media and being discussed aren't rare in modern times. However, this has rarely been the case when it has become a topic of discussion due to external factors.

Final Fantasy XVI is currently in development and will be the next epic saga in the historic franchise. There have already been some interesting reveals and showcases, so fans have got a taste of what's to come. However, the recent decision has left a major blockade on its potential path to success.

