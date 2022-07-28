PlayStation Plus Essential August 2022 games revealed: How to add, dates, and more

PlayStation Plus is Sony's alternative for XBOX Game Pass, which is a subscription system for their console and cloud exclusively.

Having benefits like exclusive discounts, content, monthly games, and more. This subscription is available all over the world; thus, anyone who owns Sony's console can access it.

Concerning the free monthly games feature, the subscription system provides players with access to both first- and third-party games. However, some games might not be available on new generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 due to backward compatibility issues.

Stepping into August in a few days, PlayStation Plus will get new content as promised. Here's everything that players need to know about the August content for the subscription system and its release dates.

PlayStation Game Size @PlaystationSize PS Plus Essential August 2022 Games Size



Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 :



PS4 : 27.343 GB



PS5 : 23.372 GB



🟪 Yakuza: Like A Dragon :



PS4 : 52.073 GB



PS5 : 43.621 GB



🟦 Little Nightmares :



PS4 : 4.102 GB



Free games coming to PlayStation Plus this August

August might just be another month for anyone, however, not so for PlayStation Plus holders. As of next month, Sony will be highlighting three different games for their monthly subscription. The games for August are:

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2 (For both PS4 and PS5)

(For both PS4 and PS5) Yakuza: Like a Dragon (For both PS4 and PS5)

(For both PS4 and PS5) Little Nightmares (Only for PS4 users)

More game reveals are usually made every Wednesday of a month end before their next set of games come in. This is done so that users can know if they want to continue their subscription.

Thus, the above games have been revealed on July 27, 2022 however, that isn't the complete list. Sony has a pattern of revealing games at the end of the month or sometime at the beginning of next month.

After the main reveal, games usually arrive with the PlayStation Plus on a Tuesday, so it can be expected to arrive on August 2 next month. Making it almost obvious that the announcement is likely to be set for August 1, 2022.

PlayStation Game Size @PlaystationSize Playstation Plus August :



🟥 Essential :

- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

- Yakuza: Like A Dragon

- Little Nightmares



🟦 Extra:

- Yakuza 0

- Yakuza Kiwami

- Yakuza Kiwami 2

- MORE



🟫 Premium :

- Rollerdrome Trial ($10 Discount For All E/E/P Users)

- MORE



However, some leaks suggest that more games will be coming to PlusStation Plus' different editions and a detailed list is as follows:

Essential: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 & 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. Extra: All the above games with Yakuza 0, Kiwami, Kiwami 2 and more.

All the above games with Yakuza 0, Kiwami, Kiwami 2 and more. Premium: All the benefits of Essential and Extra with Rollerdome Trial and other games.

It should be noted that Rollerdome will be available at a 10 USD discount for any kind of subscription holder.

The announcement time for the games is expected to arrive on August 1 at 4:30 PM BST. The following are the timings for other regions:

8:30 AM PT

10 PM IST

1:30 AM JST (August 2)

With PlayStation Plus only being a few days away from the announcement, players are likely to be excited about what they will receive next month.

