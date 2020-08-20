PMCO Fall Split 2020 India: Disqualified teams and resumption date announced

The PUBG Mobile Club Open, previously postponed due to the suspicious behaviour of a few players, will resume from tomorrow, i.e., 21st August 2020. PUBG Mobile officials took action against 11 teams from the Indian and eight from the Pakistan region, and disqualified them.

Despite all the measures to provide a fair and competitive environment, a few teams were caught blatantly cheating, which the community and fans were not happy with. To preserve the integrity of the tournament, officials did a great job by halting the event and disqualifying the cheaters.

Teams disqualified from PMCO Fall Split 2020 India

Haters Esports

Team F4

TXO

MCOPS Esports

DND Mahewians

NinjaX

Indian Official

Revenge Corvus

DTHesports

WeBSiTE

Reckless Esports

Teams disqualified from PMCO Fall Split 2020 Pakistan

Team Xetreme

47 esports

HotsshotSs

The Hellfires

Team Ecstasyyy

TeamHellfire

Pak Falcon

riskOP

Officials also called for a meeting with all team captains, the Tencent team and the Nodwin team before the tournament resumed.

Record registration numbers for PMCO Fall Split 2020

Over 80,000 teams have registered for the open-to-all tournament PMCO Fall Split 2020, which is a record for any PUBG Mobile tournament to date. The top five teams from the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split India Finals will advance to the PUBG Mobile Premier League South Asia Season 2.

The top four teams from the PMCO South Asia, and three teams from the PMCO Pakistan Fall Finals, will also qualify to for the PMPL South Asia S2.

Earlier this month, Tencent announced that 531 teams had been disqualified during the online qualifiers because of cheating or use of third-party apps to gain an unfair advantage. PUBG Mobile's developers did not release a list of names to the public, but they stated that these sides were banned automatically by their anti-cheat software, as they had likely modified the game files.