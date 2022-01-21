PMGC 2021 Grand Finals Day 1 LIVE standings: GodLike, Nova, Team Secret, Stalwart, and more in action 

Day 1 of the Grand Final of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 is currently ongoing. 15 teams who had earlier qualified from the League Stage and one team from BGIS 2021, are facing off for a humongous prize pool of $3.49 million.

The winners of the prestigious event will be awarded $1.5 million, while the first and the second runner-ups will receive a total of $600,000 and $300,000 respectively.

Additionally, each of the 16 competing teams will also be awarded a participation prize of $30,000. The tournament finals start today and will continue until January 23.

PMGC 2021 Grand Finals teams

1. DWG KIA (South Korea)

2. D'Xavier (Vietnam)

3. Stalwart Esports (Mongolia)

4. Nova Esports (China)

5. Nigma Galaxy (Middle East)

6. The Infinity (Thailand)

7. Six Two Eight (China)

8. Team Secret (Malaysia)

9. 4Rivals (Malaysia)

10. Kaos Next Ruya (Turkey)

11. Natus Vincere (CIS)

12. Furious Gaming (Chile)

13. Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil)

14. S2G Esports (Turkey)

15. 1907 Fenerbahce Esports (Turkey)

16. GodLike Esports (India)

Map order for PMGC Finals Day 1

The Finals will feature 18 matches in total, six of which will be played today. In total, the finals will feature nine games on Erangel, six on Miramar, and three on Sanhok.

The match-ups for today can be seen below:

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Miramar

Match 3: Sanhok

Match 4: Erangel

Match 5: Miramar

Match 6: Erangel

The live standings can be seen below:

Where to watch the Finals

The matches are currently being live-streamed exclusively on the YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports.

Viewers can tune in to watch the live broadcast in 17 different languages including Hindi and English.

Godlike Esports are representing India in this tournament. Fans of BGMI/PUBG Mobile Esports can tune in to watch their performance.

Edited by Srijan Sen