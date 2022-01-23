PMGC 2021 Grand Finals Day 3 LIVE standings: GodLike, Nova, Nigma Galaxy, and more in action

The third and final day of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): 2021 is currently underway. Post the completion of six matches today, the world champions of the 2021 season of PUBG Mobile Esports will be crowned.

After 12 matches, the standings are being led by China's Nova Esports, who have pulled out a decent 45-point lead over second-placed Kaos Next Ruya from Turkey. Nigma Galaxy from the Middle East too are in contention for the championship as they currently hold third spot with 122 points and 38 frags.

The winners of the Global Championship will receive a massive prize of $1.5 million while the second and third-placed teams will take home cash rewards of $600,000 and $300,000 respectively.

Map Order for PMGC Finals day 3

Match 1: Erangel - 4:30 PM IST

Match 2: Miramar - 5:15 PM IST

Match 3: Sanhok - 6: 00 PM IST

Match 4: Erangel - 6:45 PM IST

Match 5: Miramar - 7:30 PM IST

Match 6: Erangel - 8:15 PM IST

PMGC Grand Finals teams

1. Damwon Gaming KIA (South Korea)

2. D'Xavier (Vietnam)

3. Stalwart Esports (Mongolia)

4. Nova Esports (China)

5. Nigma Galaxy (Middle East)

6. The Infinity (Thailand)

7. Six Two Eight (China)

8. Team Secret (Malaysia)

9. 4Rivals (Malaysia)

10. Kaos Next Rüya (Turkey)

11. Natus Vincere.CIS (Ukraine)

12. Furious Gaming (Chile)

13. Alpha7 Esports (Brazil)

14. S2G Esports (Turkey)

15. 1907 Fenerbahce Esports (Turkey)

16. GodLike Esports (India)

GodLike Esports from India is currently in 14th spot after the completion of 12 matches in the Grand Finals. The team has accumulated 56 points, out of which 40 are from frags. They have been facing some amount of difficulty accumulating position points. Today being the last day, the team will be looking to salvage a spot in the top 10.

Nova Esports on the other hand, will look to hold their top spot. Their star fraggers, Order and Paraboy, are popping off. Under the careful watch of their IGL Jimmy, the team are aiming for their second global championship.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee