PMGC 2021 Grand Finals: Winning team, standings, prize pool distribution, and more

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 finally concluded with Nova Esports being crowned as champions. The team successfully defended its title as a global champion.

Nova Esports had a fine first day but its dominance on Day 2 put it way ahead of every other team. The difference between Nova and the second team is 47 points, with the former being the only team to surpass 200 points.

Navi made a remarkable comeback to claim second place, and it also had the most wins, as it claimed three 'chicken dinners.' A third-place finish for Nigma Galaxy in a tournament demonstrates just how far a survival game can take a team.

Overall standings (Image via PMGC 2021)

Indian challenger GodLike Esports finished in 13th place thanks to the consolation win it took in the last match.

Prizepool distribution of the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals:

The total prize pool of the PMGC 2021 is $6 Million out of which the Finals contain $3.49 million. Every team will get $30k as an attendance fee for the finals. Nova Esports, as the winner, will take home a whopping $1.5 million.

The first runners-up, Navi, will be awarded $600k in prize money while the second runners-up, Nigma Galaxy, will get $300k.

1st place: $1.5 Million (11 crores INR) - Nova Esports

2nd place: $600,000 (4.4 crore INR) - Natus Vincere

3rd place: $300,000 (2.2 crore INR) - Nigma Galaxy

4th place: $150,000 (1.1 crores INR) - S2G Esports

5th place: $90,000 (66.7 lakhs INR) - D'Xavier

6th place: $60,000 (44.6 lakhs INR) - Kaos Next Ruya Gaming

7th place: $40,000 (29.7 lakhs INR) - Stalwart Esports

8th place: $37,500 (27.9 lakhs INR) - Six Two Eight

9th place: $34,500 (25.6 lakhs INR) - Alpha7 Esports

10th place: $31,500 (23.4 lakhs INR) - The Infinity

11th place: $30,000 (22.3 lakhs INR) - Damwon Gaming

12th place: $30,000 (22.3 lakhs INR) - Team Secret

13th place: $27,000 (20 lakhs INR) - GodLike Esports

14th place: $27,000 (20 lakhs INR) - 4 Rivals Alliance

15th place: $21,000 (15.6 lakhs INR) - 1907 FB Esports

16th place: $21,000 (15.6 lakhs INR) - Furious Gaming

MVP: $10,000 (7.4 lakhs INR) - Nova Order

Order from Nova Esports was named the MVP of the championship as he put forth an extraordinary showing, having secured 46 frags in 18 matches, with a K.P.M of 2.66.

