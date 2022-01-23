PMGC 2021 Grand Finals: Winning team, standings, prize pool distribution, and more

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 finally concluded with Nova Esports being crowned as champions. The team successfully defended its title as a global champion.
Nova Esports had a fine first day but its dominance on Day 2 put it way ahead of every other team. The difference between Nova and the second team is 47 points, with the former being the only team to surpass 200 points.
Navi made a remarkable comeback to claim second place, and it also had the most wins, as it claimed three 'chicken dinners.' A third-place finish for Nigma Galaxy in a tournament demonstrates just how far a survival game can take a team.
Indian challenger GodLike Esports finished in 13th place thanks to the consolation win it took in the last match.
Prizepool distribution of the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals:
The total prize pool of the PMGC 2021 is $6 Million out of which the Finals contain $3.49 million. Every team will get $30k as an attendance fee for the finals. Nova Esports, as the winner, will take home a whopping $1.5 million.
The first runners-up, Navi, will be awarded $600k in prize money while the second runners-up, Nigma Galaxy, will get $300k.
1st place: $1.5 Million (11 crores INR) - Nova Esports
2nd place: $600,000 (4.4 crore INR) - Natus Vincere
3rd place: $300,000 (2.2 crore INR) - Nigma Galaxy
4th place: $150,000 (1.1 crores INR) - S2G Esports
5th place: $90,000 (66.7 lakhs INR) - D'Xavier
6th place: $60,000 (44.6 lakhs INR) - Kaos Next Ruya Gaming
7th place: $40,000 (29.7 lakhs INR) - Stalwart Esports
8th place: $37,500 (27.9 lakhs INR) - Six Two Eight
9th place: $34,500 (25.6 lakhs INR) - Alpha7 Esports
10th place: $31,500 (23.4 lakhs INR) - The Infinity
11th place: $30,000 (22.3 lakhs INR) - Damwon Gaming
12th place: $30,000 (22.3 lakhs INR) - Team Secret
13th place: $27,000 (20 lakhs INR) - GodLike Esports
14th place: $27,000 (20 lakhs INR) - 4 Rivals Alliance
15th place: $21,000 (15.6 lakhs INR) - 1907 FB Esports
16th place: $21,000 (15.6 lakhs INR) - Furious Gaming
MVP: $10,000 (7.4 lakhs INR) - Nova Order
Order from Nova Esports was named the MVP of the championship as he put forth an extraordinary showing, having secured 46 frags in 18 matches, with a K.P.M of 2.66.