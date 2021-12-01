PMGC 2021 League East: Bigetron, Faze Clan, DWG KIA and BCS fail to qualify for Super Weekend 1

The second day of the first week in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship( PMGC) 2021 East League came to an end today. Post the completion of 8 matches in two days of competition; the Top 16 teams from the Weekday 1 standings qualified for the first super weekend of the PMGC: 2021 East League.

Stalwart Esports, the Mongolian supergiant, continued from where they had left yesterday and finished at the top spot in the overall standings with 118 points and 58 kills. The team showed great zone rotation today and secured a chicken dinner in the final match as well.

PMGC League Stage East Weekday 1 overall standings

Overall standings of PMGC 2021 League East Weekday 1 (Image via PUBG)

Tong Jia Bao Esports, the Chinese squad, finished second on the overall leaderboard with 92 points and 41 frags. Through a series of consistent performances today, the team climbed several places to the 2nd spot.

Nigma Galaxy, the team from the Middle East, showed a lot of promise, securing the third spot with 91 points and 43 kills.

Bottom four teams fail to qualify for the first Super Weekend

A big shock came in the form of the elimination of two strong squads. One being the Indonesian supergiants, Bigetron Red Aliens, and the Thailand team, Faze Clan from the first Super weekend. Bigetron RA missed out the spot by just one position point, as they were tied in overall points with Deadeyes Guys with 41 points. Faze Clan failed to gain any momentum today as well; they finished on the 20th spot with just 21 points

Bigetron Esports @bigetronesports



After a long yet intense fight by BTR RA this week, The Red Aliens are not qualified to Superweekend 1.



Time to reset and come back stronger next week, see you on Week 2!



Keep on supporting BTR RA, Bigetroopers!



#BTRWIN #PMGC2021 Nice try, Bigetron Red Aliens! 👊After a long yet intense fight by BTR RA this week, The Red Aliens are not qualified to Superweekend 1.Time to reset and come back stronger next week, see you on Week 2!Keep on supporting BTR RA, Bigetroopers! Nice try, Bigetron Red Aliens! 👊After a long yet intense fight by BTR RA this week, The Red Aliens are not qualified to Superweekend 1. Time to reset and come back stronger next week, see you on Week 2! Keep on supporting BTR RA, Bigetroopers! #BTRWIN #PMGC2021 https://t.co/64mNjXg0Nc

Apart from Faze and BTR, the two other teams who could not qualify for the first super weekend were Damwon Gaming (DWG KIA ) from Korea and BC Swell from Japan. Both these squads looked off-color and were outplayed by the stronger squads in the League. They finished in the 18 and 19 spots respectively, with 36 and 21 points. The four eliminated teams will look to bounce back stronger in the next week.

Apart from these teams, the Chinese squads showed their prowess, as all of them qualified for the first super weekend. TJB on the second spot, Nova Esports on the 6th spot, and Six to Eight on the 8th spot, all looked comfortable cruising to the super weekend.

Nigma Galaxy, Rico Infinity Team, and The Cryptics surprised the fans through their brilliant performance as they finished on the 3rd 5th, and 9th spots. DRS Gaming and Deadeyes Guys, the Nepali squad, also qualified but looked patchy. Both these teams would look to improve their performance in the coming super weekend.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It would be intriguing to see the performance of all the qualified teams in the first super weekend of the PMGC 2021.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider