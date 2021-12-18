PMGC 2021 League East Super Weekend 3 day 2 overall standings 

The second day of the third and final Super Weekend of PMGC: East League 2021 came to a conclusion today. Post the completion of 10 matches in the Super Weekend, Infinity from Thailand lead this week's super weekend leaderboards with 125 points and 58 kills. The domination from the squad has gone to another level, as they look like the most complete team in PMGC: East.

Earlier in the day, Chinese team TJB were eliminated from the tournament, as they were overtaken by the squads below them. Currently, they are placed at the 18th spot and and are at risk of finishing on the 19th spot in the League Stage.

Nigma Galaxy from the Middle East is in second place after 10 matches in this super weekend. The team had a decent run today and ended up with 120 points and 51 kills.

DWG KIA, who has been slowly improving on their performances with each passing week, stepped up today and took third place in Week-3 leaderboards; amassing 98 points while eliminating 27 opponents.

PMGC 2021 East Super Weekend overall standings after week 3 day 2

PMGC League East Overall ranking after Super Weekend 3 day 2 (Image via PMGC)

In the overall super weekend leaderboards, The Infinity still rules the roost with 445 points. Strong performances over two days in the third super weekend have caused the gap between them and the second-place team to widen.

Stalwart Esports, the Mongolian squad, has jumped to the second spot in the overall league points table. The team currently stands at 300 points after decent performances in the two days of the third super weekend.

Genesis Dogma GIDS from Indonesia has been able to maintain their third spot with 336 points. Although the team has not been at their best in this super weekend, strong performances in the previous two super weekends have allowed the team to maintain their podium spot.

After 2 days of performance, Nigma Galaxy has jumped into the 5th spot in the overall standings with 329 points. The squad has been popping off this week and has maintained a 12 point average in the 10 matches played thus far.

Top 3 players after PMGC SW 3 day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Faze Clan, D'Xavier, and Deadeyes Guys teams from Thailand, Vietnam and Nepal, are currently in a close contest for the 16th spot. With only 16 teams going to the league finals of PMGC: West, these teams only have 5 matches to get the best of each other.

Nova Esports and DWG KIA from China and Korea are also not out of the woods completely. Currently on the 14th and 15th spot, with 201 and 195 points, both these teams need to finish strong tomorrow to guarantee their spot in the League Finals.

The final day of the PMGC East League is tomorrow, and it promises to be a thrilling event for the fans of PUBG Mobile Esports.

