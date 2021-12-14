PMGC 2021 League East Weekday 3 day 1: Overall standings, top 3 players and more

Day-1 of the third week of the PMGC: East 2021 concluded today, with 20 competing teams battling for 16 slots in the final super weekend. The remaining weekday, tomorrow, will be instrumental for the teams in the bottom part of the overall points table for qualification to the PMGC: East League Finals.

Faze Clan dominated the proceedings today and in just three matches rose to the top of the Week-3, weekday leaderboards with 70 points and 31 kills. The team asserted dominance and fragged out in an insane fashion with their star fragger TonyK stepping up.

PMGC League East Weekday 3 day 1 overall standings

Faze Clan emerges table toppers after PMGC League Weekday 3 day 1 (Image via PMGC)

Genesis Dogma GIDS from Indonesia continued on their newfound form and finished second in the points table with 65 points and 27 kills. The team also achieved this feat in just 3 matches, 2 of which they converted into chicken dinners.

Team Secret finished 20th after PMGC Weekday 3 day 1 (Image via PMGC)

Nigma Galaxy from the Middle East region also performed quite well today. In the 5 matches they played, the team was able to secure a total of 56 points and 27 kills. Given their strong performance today, the team would look to consolidate the same in their remaining 3 games.

Surprisingly two Chinese teams, Six to Eight (STE SZ) and Tong Jia Bao Esports (TJB) had a poor run today and are currently in an iffy spot. The teams only managed 21 and 17 points respectively in 5 matches, and are currently at the 13th and the 16th place.

Mongolian team Stalwart Esports, who are doing well in the League Stage, had an average day today as they secured just 16 points from three games. The team currently stands at the 17th spot. BC Swell from Japan, who has already missed two super weekends, is on the brink of missing the third as well. The team is on the 18th spot with 5 matches to play tomorrow.

Top 3 players from PMGC weekday 3 day 1 (Image cia PMGC)

DRS Gaming and Team Secret, from Nepal and Malaysia respectively, had a rough outing today; as they only managed to secure 4 and 2 points in the 3 games they played. These teams are at the 19th and the 20th spots. Both these teams would like to forget today's matches and come back stronger in their 5 remaining games tomorrow.

