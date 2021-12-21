PMGC 2021 League Finals East: Qualified teams, schedule, and where to watch 

The League Finals East of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 are all set to start from December 22, 2021.

The prize pool of PMGC 2021 has been set at a massive $6 million. The East and the West League combined have a prize pool of $1.50 million equally divided among both of them ($7,25,000 for each).

For each team attending the League Stage, a $10,000 USD participation prize will be awarded, and for each team attending all matches of the League Final, a $20,000 USD prize will be awarded.

The East League of the PMGC: 2021 recently came to an end. After 3 weeks of breathtaking action which kept the viewers at the edge of their seats, the top 16 teams from the overall standings of all three super weekends combined, qualified for the league finals

Format and Schedule of PMGC: League Finals East 2021

The League Finals are scheduled to start from December 22, 2021 and will run for three days, eventually ending on December 24, 2021. A total of 18 matches will be played in the finals, with each day featuring 6 matches in total.

The top 9 teams from the overall standings post three days of competition will qualify for the Grand Finals which are slated to start from the 21st of January 2021

Qualified teams for PMGC: East Finals 2021

The Infinity (Thailand) Genesis Dogma GIDS (Indonesia) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) Nigma Galaxy (Middle East) 4Rivals (Malaysia) MS Chonburi (Thailand) Six to Eight (China) Rico Infinity Team (Middle East) REJECT (Japan) Bigetron RA (Indonesia) Cryptics (Morrocco) Team Secret (Thailand) DWG KIA (Korea) D'Xavier (Vietnam) DRS Gaming (Nepal) Nova Esports (China)

The Infinity has emerged as the top-performing team ahead of the League Finals. The squad took the top spot during the League Stage in dominant fashion with 506 points to their name.

Genesis Dogma GIDS, another world-class team, secured 409 points in 3 weeks of league play to take the second spot. The performance of Stalwart Esports, the Mongolian team, was flawless too as they finished third during the League Stage of the competition.

Defending champions Nova Esports would look to come back after their average performance in the League Stage. The team had a disastrous run in the League where they finished in 16th and barely qualified for the League Finals.

Where and when to watch:

Also Read Article Continues below

The live broadcast for the League Finals will begin on December 22, 2021 at 11:00 GMT in multiple languages on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

Edited by Danyal Arabi