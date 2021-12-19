PMGC 2021 League East: Overall standings revealed as top 16 teams qualify for League Finals

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 East League concluded today, with the final day of the third Super Weekend proving to be a nail-biting affair. The top 16 teams from the overall standings of all three Super Weekends combined qualified for the PMGC: East League 2021

The Infinity from Thailand continued their domination until the dying moments of the league as they secured the top spot with a whopping 506 points in 45 matches. The team beat the second-placed Genesis Dogma by a massive margin of 97 points. Overall, the team averaged a crazy 11.6 points per game.

Genesis Dogma GIDS secured second spot in the league with 409 points. The team averaged around 136 points in three weeks, showing why they were one of the best teams from the Indonesia region. The team will look to carry the same form in the East League Finals as well.

PMGC 2021 League East overall standings

Top 16 teams have qualified for PMGC League East Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Stalwart Esports, the Mongolian squad, bagged third spot in the League Stage. Known for their aggression, the team was able to secure 387 points in 3 weeks. Although the team only secured 3 chicken dinners in 45 matches, their consistent top placement with decent frags helped the finish on the podium.

Unfortunately, 4 teams bowed out from the competition by finishing from the 17th to the 20th spot. All from different nationalities the team's eliminated are:

17) Faze Clan (Thailand): 205 points

18) Deadeyes Guys (Nepal): 174 points

19) Tong Jia Bao Esports (China): 163 points

20) BC Swell (Japan): 0 points

Faze Clan, one of the top teams from Thailand, was eliminated from the competition today. The team's first setback in the league came when they failed to qualify for the first Super Weekend. Although the team bounced back in the second, their performance fizzled out towards the third Super Weekend as they engaged in early gunfights.

The squad managed to win most of their early gunfights but suffered casualties which resulted in early eliminations. The team will have to go back now, figure out what went wrong and look to come back next year with a new and solid plan.

Deadeyes Guys, the Nepali team, seemed to be doing well at the end of the first Super Weekend, but crumbled under pressure when it mattered the most. The squad will want to take some positives from the league to better their game in the future.

Top 3 players from PMGC League East Super Weekends (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Tong Jia Bao Esports and BC Swell from China and Japan were earlier eliminated from the competition after a series of poor performances.

Nova Esports from China, the defending champions of PMGC, had a hard time in the league. The team was on the brink of elimination but qualified at the 16th spot. DRS Gaming from Nepal, who missed the final Super Weekend, also managed to qualify at the 15th spot.

Nigma Galaxy, MS Chonburi, and 4 Rivals performed quite well in the league, finishing on the 4th, 5th, and 6th positions. These teams would have gained a lot of confidence from this performance, a feat they would like to replicate in the League Finals.

Map schedule for PMGC League East Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The PMGC League Finals are slated to start on December 22, 2021. Fans will be keeping an eye on their favorite teams and hope that they perform to the best of their abilities.

Edited by R. Elahi