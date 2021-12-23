PMGC 2021 League West Finals day 1: Overall standings, top 3 players and more

The League West Finals of PMGC 2021 commenced today. A total of 16 teams in the League West Finals are competing for $725,000 and six spots in the PMGC Grand Finals.

At the end of Day 1, Turkish team S2G Esports is sitting at the top of the table with 48 kills and 88 points. Since the start of the day, the team was aggressive, and accumalated the most number of kills.

Day 1 map schedule of PMGC League West Finals day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The Pittsburgh Knights won two matches to secure second place with 82 points. 1907 FB, which had an average league stage, came in third with 73 points. Fan-favorite Natus Vincere (Navi) started well in the finals, taking fifth place with 60 points.

League Stage-topper Rise Esports and fan favorites Ghost Gaming and Alpha 7 Esports started poorly and have been sent to the bottom of the rankings.

PMGC League West Finals Day 1 overall standings

Overall standings of PMGC League West finals day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The first and fourth match of the first day was won by Pittsburgh Knights with 13 kills. 1907 FB did well in both the matches, grabbing 23 and 13 points respectively.

Navi won the second match of the day played on Sanhok with seven frags. Futbolist was eliminated early in the match, but they grabbed 10 frag points. Fragger Lovazin became the MVP of the match for his three frag contributions.

Furious Gaming went on aggressive mode to claim the desert match with 19 frags, where their fragger PapiPotro was named MVP with seven frags. S2G and Knights were eliminated early. However, they managed to get eight and six frags.

After a poor league stage, Madbulls showed great gameplay to secure a win in the fifth match with 10 kills. They were followed by Natus Vincere and S2G Esports with seven frags each. Madbulls rounded out the day in seventh place with 47 points.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by S2G Esports with a whopping 16 frags, where their fraggers Timber and Kalsi both eliminated seven enemies each. Ghost Gaming and Buluc Chabtan showed passive gameplay to secure the second and third ranks in the match.

Top 3 eliminators from PMGC League West finals day 1(Image via PUBG Mobile)

Top Fraggers of the day

1. S2G Timber- 18 kills

2. Knights Koops- 18 kills

3. 1907 FB DokunMachine- 13 kills

Timber and Koops hold the top eliminators ranking with 18 eliminations each. DokunMachine secured third position with 13 eliminations.

