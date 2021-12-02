PMGC 2021 League Stage West day 2 overall standings 

The first weekday of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 (PMGC) West League came to an end. Over a span of two days, 20 teams played ten matches in order to decide which 16 teams would qualify for the first super weekends (weekly finals).

Only the points collected during the super weekend (SW) will be considered when determining the league rankings.

It was the North American team Pittsburgh Knights that topped the overall table after day 2, with 54 kills and 105 points. They were followed by CIS challenger Madbulls in second place. Madbulls had a great second day as they climbed seven places in five matches. Day 1 topper S2G slipped to fourth place, while one of the fan favorites Alpha 7 Esports came fifth in the overall standings.

PMGC 2021 League West day 2 match overview

Overall standings of PMGC League West weekday 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The first match of the day played on Miramar was won by Pittsburgh Knights with 15 frags, while the second match played on Erangel was won by Aton Esports with six frags. It was Madbulls in the second match that took 10 frags despite being eliminated early.

Chicken dinner in the second match helped Aton Esports to barely qualify for the super weekend 1 with a 14th place finish.

Turkish team 1907 FB Esports won the third match of the day with nine frags. However, it was Pittsburgh Knights that topped the match standings with their 15 frag points.

Madbulls went berserk in the fourth match of the day and grabbed the chicken dinner with a whopping 18 frags. Fan favorite A7 Esports claimed the final match of the day with 12 frags.

PMPL NA champions Xset failed to qualify for the first super weekend. Moreover, two teams from Latin America, Buluc Chabtan and Team Queso, both failed to cross the qualifying mark. Besiktas Esports from Turkey is the fourth team that couldn't make it to the super weekends.

PMGC super weekend 1 day 1 schedule (Friday, 3 December 2021)

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Miramar

Match 3: Erangel

Match 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Erangel

Edited by Siddharth Satish