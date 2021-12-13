PMGC 2021 League West: Alpha 7 Esports emerges top as Super Weekend 1 ends

The second super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021(PMGC): West League has come to an end. Brazillian powerhouse Alpha 7 Esports toppled S2G Esports from the pole position and is the only team to cross the 300 point mark.

S2G Esports, who dominated in the first week, had a below-par second week, resulting in them slipping to second place. The second-best team of the second week, the Pittsburgh Knights, climbed to third place in the overall rankings with 289 points.

Futbolist had a remarkable week as they climbed to sixth place by accumulating 184 points this week. Fan-favorite Ghost Gaming is currently sitting in seventh place while CIS Giant Navi has climbed to ninth place.

PMGC 2021 League West Super Weekend 2 Day 3 match overview

Alpha 7 Esports leads overall standings after PMGC Super Weekend 2

The first match on Erangel was claimed by BJK with nine frags, followed by Knights with nine frags. S2G and Navi were eliminated early but they managed to grab nine and six frags respectively.

A7 Esports came out on top in the second match of the day with 12 frags. Knights once again showed consistent gameplay to grab nine frags. Koops from Knights was named the MVP of the match with four frags.

Overall standings after PMGC Super Weekend 2

Unicorns of Love from Europe won the third match of Erangel with 10 frags. NAVI was aggressive from the start as they came second with 12 frags.

The fourth match played on the rainforest map of Sanhok was won by Rise Esports with 10 frags. BC and UOL played passively to secure second and third place respectively.

The fifth and final match of the day was won by S2G Esports with nine frags. Ghost Gaming played aggressively to secure second place with 11 frags. Spec from Ghost was the MVP of the match with six frags.

Topn 3 players after PMGC League West Super Weekend 2

Top elimination rankings of Super Weekends

1. Rise Mythic - 56 eliminations

2. Knight Zenox - 56 eliminations

3. Knight Koops- 52 eliminations

The third and final weekday of PMGC League West will take place from December 14, 2021.

