PMGC 2021 League West Finals day 2 overall standings 

Day 2 of the PMGC 2021 League West Finals concluded with Turkish team S2G Esports strengthening their pole position. The team earned 50 points on day 2 and has 136 points so far. Following a great performance, another Turkish team Next Ruya Gaming has climbed four spots to second place.

Fan favorite Alpha 7 Esports made a comeback to claim the third spot with 112 points. The team accumulated 99 points in six matches after several spectacular performances today. However, it was a terrible day for the Pittsburgh Knights as they slipped to fifth place in the overall rankings. Navi had an average day and sits in sixth place with 98 points.

PMGC League West Finals day 2 overall standings

S2G leads overall standings after PMGC League West Finals day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The first match of the day was won by Buluc Chabtan with six kills. Nrx however topped the match standings with 12 kills. Despite this chicken dinner, the team had an awful day and they slipped to 13th rank in overall rankings.

Alpha7 Esports won the second and fourth matches with 8 and 13 kills, respectively. Futbolist played well to secure 12 and 14 points in both matches.

Nrx won the third match of the day that was played on Sanhok with 11 kills. They were followed by A7 Esports with seven frags and UoL with four frags.

PMGC League West Finals day 2 map results (Image via PUBG Mobile)

1907 FB claimed the fifth match of the day with 12 eliminations. Futbolist went aggressively into this match and secured second place with 13 eliminations. With 112 points, 1907 sits in fourth place in the overall rankings.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by Ghost Gaming with 10 kills. Rise Esports came second with 11 kills while Aton Esports came third with seven kills. This win pushes Ghost four places up and leaves them at ninth place in the overall rankings.

Top three eliminators after PMGC League West Finals Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Top Fraggers of the finals:

1. S2G Timber- 26 kills

2. Rise Mythic- 24 kills

3. Knights Koops- 23 kills

Timber from S2G secured 26 kills in 12 matches, followed by Mythic with 24 kills. Day 3 will decide who will be crowned West Champions and which six teams will advance to the PMGC 2021 Finals.

