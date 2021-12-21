PMGC 2021 League Finals West: Qualified teams, format, and schedule revealed 

The Western League Finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 are slated to start tomorrow. Post the completion of the League Stage on the 19th of December 2021, the top 16 teams from the overall standings qualified for the League Finals.

The PMGC: West League Finals carries a prize pool of $7,25,000 - the same as their eastern counterpart. Each teain theof League Finals will also receive an attendance fee of $20,000. Overall PMGC 2021 boasts a humungous prize pool of $6,000,000.

Format and Schedule for PMGC: West League Finals 2021

The western league finals will be held online from the 22nd to the 24th of December 2021 and will feature 18 matches. A total of 6 matches will be played each day in Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar.

Invited teams for the PMGC: West League Finals

1) Rise Esports (Brazil)

2) A7 Esports (Brazil)

3) Unicorns of Love (Western Europe)

4) S2G Esports (Turkey)

5) Knights (United States)

6) Futbolist (Turkey)

7) Beşiktaş Esports (Turkey)

8) 1907 Fenerbahçe Esports (Turkey)

9) Next Ruya Gaming (Turkey)

10) Ghost Gaming (North America)

11) Furious Gaming (Latin America)

12) Natus Vincere (CIS)

13) Buluc Chabtan (Latin America)

14) Eastern Stars (Romania)

15) Aton Esports (Latin America)

16) MadBulls (CIS)

Brazilian squad, Rise Esports, and A7 Esports, performed quite well in the League Stages finishing in the 1st and the 2nd spot.

Unicorns of Love and S2G Esports have also performed in an excellent fashion, taking the 3rd and the 4th spots with 417 and 411 points, respectively.

The competition in the Western League Finals is quite close with each team having capabilities to trump the other. NAVI, aka Natus Vincere from the CIS region, is a force to be reckoned with, although their performance wasn't that great during the League Finals, as they finished on the 12th spot.

Where and When to Watch

The League Finals will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports and other regional PUBG Mobile channels in multiple languages. The broadcast will commence from 18:00 GMT.

