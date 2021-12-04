PMGC 2021 League West Super Weekend 1 day 1 overall standings 

The first Super Weekend of the PMGC 2021 League West has commenced. The top 16 teams of the Weekday 1 have qualified for Super Weekend 1. The points earned during the Super Weekend will only count towards the overall standings. These points will be taken into account when choosing the top 16 teams for the PMGC League Finals.

S2G Esports from Turkey topped the first day with 44 frags and 93 points. Their balanced gameplay along with two chicken dinners was the major reason for their great score. Western European team Unicorns of Love secured second place with 29 frags and 66 points. North American squad and fan favorites Ghost Gaming also performed exceptionally well and bagged the third position with 63 points.

Tournament favorites Natus Vincere (NAVI) had an average start to the event and was placed sixth in the rankings. The Brazilian super giant Alpha7 Esports had a poor first day as they could only accumulate 22 points.

PMGC League West Super Weekend 1 day 1 match standings

The first match of the Super Weekend was won by Unicorns of Love with 10 frags. In a 4v4 fight between UoL and Ghost Gaming, UoL showcased their phenomenal split gameplay. Ghost Gaming and Eastern Stars, who came second and third, secured eight frags each.

S2G Esports won the second and third matches of the day with 13 and 11 kills respectively. UoL played well in both matches with four and seven frags, respectively.

S2G Clasee was the MVP in the first match with seven frags, while S2G Timber was the MVP in the second match.

Rise Esports came out on top in the fourth match. Despite the win, they finished the day in eighth place.

The fifth and final match of the day was won by Ghost Gaming with 12 frags. Ruya Gaming and Navi followed them with six eliminations each. Ghost HH24 was the MVP with six frags.

