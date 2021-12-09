PMGC 2021 West League Weekday 2 overall standings as top 16 teams qualify for Super Weekend 2

With the recent conclusion of the second day of weekday 2 of the PMGC 2021: West League, the top 16 teams from the 20 total competitors have now qualified for the second Super Weekend of the League Stage.

Alpha 7 Esports from Brazil took the top spot in the Weekday 2 standings, getting a sizable lead with 104 points and 44 kills. The talented team managed to secure 3 chicken dinners in the 8 matches that they played, clearly displaying why they were considered one of the top teams from the region.

North American team Knights, who led the standings at the end of Day 1, fell by one position down to second spot after average performances in the 3 matches on the second day. However, the team's overall performance on the weekday was still good as they ended with 92 points and 50 kills.

PMGC League West Weekday 2 overall standings

Weekday 2 overall standings of PMGC League West (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Natus Vincere, aka NAVI, finally got back into form as they secured two chicken dinners on the final weekday to easily cruise into the second Super Weekend. In total, the team managed to garner a total of 85 points from 8 matches with 35 kills.

Unfortunately, the four teams at the bottom of the weekday standings were eliminated from the PMGC Super Weekend 2. They are:

Eastern Stars (Romania)

XSET (North America)

Team Queso (LATAM)

MadBulls (XSET)

Sadly, XSET and Team Queso have missed their second Super Weekend in a row. Their chances of qualification for the PMGC West League: Finals now look rather bleak and would require an extraordinary effort on their part in the final week. Meanwhile, MadBulls and Eastern Stars qualified for the first Super Weekend with both teams delivering a decent performance, but have unfortunately faltered this week. Eastern Stars and 1907 Fenerbahçe Esports were tied at 46 points this week, but 1907 FB moved ahead due to better placement points (31 in comparison to Eastern Stars' 28).

Other than these teams, Beşiktaş Esports and Buluc Chabtan, who had failed to qualify for the first Super Weekend, have qualified for the second one in the 10th and 15th place respectively.

Also Read Article Continues below

The upcoming second Super Weekend is considered quite important as teams have gauged their opponents in the first week and would definitely be looking forward to stepping up their performance.

Edited by Atul S