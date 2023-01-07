PMGC 2022 Grand Finals Day 2: Teams, map schedule, when and where to watch 

The penultimate day of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): Grand Finals 2022 will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The 16 squads who fought on the opening day will look to regroup and focus on bettering their performance.

The crowd in Jakarta, Indonesia, will expect a lot of exciting action. Aghniny Haque, a famous Indonesian actor and singer, will also perform at 3.50 pm IST.

Everything you need to know about PMGC 2022 Grand Finals Day 2

The first game of Day 2 will begin around 4:30 pm IST and will be played on Erangel. Five more matches will be played during the day.

Here is the full timing overview of all the games:

Match 7 - 4:30 pm IST - Erangel

Match 8 - 5:15 pm IST - Miramar

Match 9 - 6:00 pm IST - Sanhok

Match 10 - 6:45 pm IST - Erangel

Match 11 - 7:30 pm IST - Miramar

Match 12 - 8:15 pm IST - Erangel

Here are all the 16 competitors that will play today:

Alpha 7 Esports Alter Ego Limax Buriram United Esports DRS Gaming Fire Flux Esports FOUR ANGRY MEN GEEK FAM GODLIKE STALWART IHC Esports iNCO Gaming Influence Chemin Nova Esports S2G Esports T2K Esports VAMPIRE ESPORTS Wolves Esports

Where to watch PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

The proceedings of the second day will be livestreamed on the official YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and Tik Tok channels of PUBG Mobile Esports in many languages. The broadcast will start at 3:50 pm IST.

After a lukewarm outing on Day 1, defending champions from China Nova Esports will look to bounce back on Day 2.

Another top contender, Vampire Esports from Thailand, also had a poor Day 1 and will look to rectify their mistakes and make a comeback today.

The three Brazilian squads, Alpha 7 Esports, Influence Chemin, and INCO Gaming, will look to consolidate their position and replicate their fabulous Day 1 performance.

Meanwhile, Mongolian squads IHC Esports and GodLike Stalwart will look to make their way up the leaderboard. T2K Esports and DRS Gaming from Nepal, who performed surprisingly well yesterday, will try to hold on to their positions.

Host country squad Alter Ego had a disappointing showing on the first day of the PMGC Finals, as they collected only 17 points. The team will likely have huge public support at the venue and will hope to meet their expectations.

