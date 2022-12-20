PMGC 2022 Grand Finals: How to vote for Fan Favorite team award in PUBG Mobile 

With the ultimate finale of PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 drawing closer with each passing day, the excitement among fans has reached an all-time high. The tournament finals, scheduled to be held from January 6-8, 2023, will feature 16 teams battling for a prize pool of $1.5 million.

Like the League Stage, officials have come up with the Fan Favorite awards for the Grand Finals. A total of $18,000 will be awarded to the squads that finish in the top 3 fan-favorite spots. The winners will receive $8,000, while the first and second runner-ups will be rewarded $5,000 each.

How to vote for Fan Favorite team in PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

Players and fans can vote for their favorite squads through an in-game system from December 19 to January 8, 2023. They must follow the steps listed below:

Play the "Erangel" map in PUBG Mobile and collect voting tokens to vote for your favorite squad Head over to the Esports center in-game and click on the Chat option. Click on the gift icon present in the bottom right corner of the screen. The Voting system works like the popularity feature in PUBG Mobile. Click on the team you wish to vote for and tap on the desired popularity number. Your vote will hence be registered.

Note: The popularity figure varies from 10 to 200 depending on the amount of tokens. Notably, these tokens are numbered 1-20.

Earlier during the PMGC League Stage, Turkish team S2G Esports delivered on expectations and clinched the award. They were followed by Indonesian giants Bigetron RA and Malaysian team 4 Rivals. The top 3 squads received a cash prize of $3,000, while those placed fourth to tenth were awarded $2,000 each.

It remains to be seen which team wins the Fan Favorite award in the 2022 PMGC Grand Finals. With the second and third-placed sides in the Fan-Favourite standings eliminated from the tournament, the spots are wide open.

The PMGC Finals 2022 are being held in Jakarta, Indonesia, and will see the top 16 sides compete for the ultimate prize. Nova Esports, champions in 2020 and 2021, will be on the lookout for a third title this year.

Other top contenders include 4 Angry Men plus Thai squads Buriram United Esports and Vampire Esports. Mongolian squads GodLike Stalwart and IHC Esports will also look to provide tough competition.

