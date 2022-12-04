PMGC 2022 Last Chance overall standings, top five teams qualify for Grand Finals 

The final phase of the PMGC League Stage, i.e., the Last Chance, wrapped up on December 4, with the top five teams progressing to the Grand Finals. Alpha 7 from Brazil claimed pole position with 163 points, followed by Thai team Vampire Esports and Mongolian side IHC Esports with 119 points each.

DRS Gaming from Nepal played a well-controlled survival gameplay in the last match to reach the finals. The team scored 111 points, including 38 eliminations. Brazilian side iNCO Gaming had a surprise entry to fifth place after taking an 11-kill Chicken Dinner in the stage's last game.

Russian team HVVP, which previously played under the banner of Natus Vincere, missed out on the spot in the Grand Finals by just a single point. China's LGD and Indonesia's Bigetron also couldn't make it to the mega finals.

PMGC Last Chance Day 2 overview

The top five teams moved to PMGC Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 7 - Erangel

Alpha 7 Esports put up a great fight in the first game of Day 2 to register their second Chicken Dinner with eight eliminations. The Brazilian team also claimed the top place in the overall standings. Despite losing three players early in the match, YZZ displayed spectacular performances and led his team to grab 20 points. Titan Gaming also had a great game, claiming 16 points.

Match 8 - Miramar

Vampire Esports, who had a disappointing run on Day 1, made a sensational comeback by clinching their first Chicken Dinner with 12 eliminations. While securing this win, the team rose in the overall standings and entered the race for a spot in the PMGC Grand Finals. HVVP was knocked out early but managed to grab 13 frags before that.

Match 9 - Sanhok

With a remarkable comeback, Bacon Time won the ninth match with 10 kills. The team had a poor showing on the opening day of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship. Vampire Esports had another mesmerizing performance, gaining 25 points in the match.

Match 10 - Erangel

HVVP clinched the match with 10 eliminations, strengthening their rankings and entering the top five of the overall charts. Besiktas and Vampire Esports accumulated 22 and 21 points, respectively.

Overall rankings of PMGC 2022 Last Chance (image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 11 - Miramar

The match saw a dominating performance from Alpha 7, who earned a mammoth 19-kill Chicken Dinner. IHC came second and secured 25 points, which led them into the top three of the overall scoreboard. HVVP, Titan Gaming, and DRS had a poor game, as they were eliminated early.

Match 12 - Erangel

iNCO Gaming won a much-needed Chicken Dinner with 11 eliminations, which propelled them to fifth place in the overall standings. The team booked a spot in the PMGC Grand Finals with this win. IHC and DRS finished in second and third place, while HVVP gained eight points.

The stage is set for the Grand Finals

PMGC 2022 Grand Finalists (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 has finally entered the business end of the competition, with 16 teams battling it out to determine the champions. Here's a list of all competing teams:

Influence Chemin

NV

Fire Flux Esports

Buriram United Esports

GEEKFAm

FOUR ANGRY MEN

S2G Esports

Godlike Stalwart

T2K Esports

SMG

AE

Alpha 7 Esports

Vampire Esports

IHC Esports

DRS Gaming

iNCO Gaming

The Grand Finals will be played from January 6 to 8, 2023, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

