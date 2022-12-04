PMGC 2022 Last Chance overall standings, top five teams qualify for Grand Finals 

The final phase of the PMGC League Stage, i.e., the Last Chance, wrapped up on December 4, with the top five teams progressing to the Grand Finals. Alpha 7 from Brazil claimed pole position with 163 points, followed by Thai team Vampire Esports and Mongolian side IHC Esports with 119 points each.
DRS Gaming from Nepal played a well-controlled survival gameplay in the last match to reach the finals. The team scored 111 points, including 38 eliminations. Brazilian side iNCO Gaming had a surprise entry to fifth place after taking an 11-kill Chicken Dinner in the stage's last game.
Russian team HVVP, which previously played under the banner of Natus Vincere, missed out on the spot in the Grand Finals by just a single point. China's LGD and Indonesia's Bigetron also couldn't make it to the mega finals.
PMGC Last Chance Day 2 overview
Match 7 - Erangel
Alpha 7 Esports put up a great fight in the first game of Day 2 to register their second Chicken Dinner with eight eliminations. The Brazilian team also claimed the top place in the overall standings. Despite losing three players early in the match, YZZ displayed spectacular performances and led his team to grab 20 points. Titan Gaming also had a great game, claiming 16 points.
Match 8 - Miramar
Vampire Esports, who had a disappointing run on Day 1, made a sensational comeback by clinching their first Chicken Dinner with 12 eliminations. While securing this win, the team rose in the overall standings and entered the race for a spot in the PMGC Grand Finals. HVVP was knocked out early but managed to grab 13 frags before that.
Match 9 - Sanhok
With a remarkable comeback, Bacon Time won the ninth match with 10 kills. The team had a poor showing on the opening day of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship. Vampire Esports had another mesmerizing performance, gaining 25 points in the match.
Match 10 - Erangel
HVVP clinched the match with 10 eliminations, strengthening their rankings and entering the top five of the overall charts. Besiktas and Vampire Esports accumulated 22 and 21 points, respectively.
Match 11 - Miramar
The match saw a dominating performance from Alpha 7, who earned a mammoth 19-kill Chicken Dinner. IHC came second and secured 25 points, which led them into the top three of the overall scoreboard. HVVP, Titan Gaming, and DRS had a poor game, as they were eliminated early.
Match 12 - Erangel
iNCO Gaming won a much-needed Chicken Dinner with 11 eliminations, which propelled them to fifth place in the overall standings. The team booked a spot in the PMGC Grand Finals with this win. IHC and DRS finished in second and third place, while HVVP gained eight points.
The stage is set for the Grand Finals
The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 has finally entered the business end of the competition, with 16 teams battling it out to determine the champions. Here's a list of all competing teams:
- Influence Chemin
- NV
- Fire Flux Esports
- Buriram United Esports
- GEEKFAm
- FOUR ANGRY MEN
- S2G Esports
- Godlike Stalwart
- T2K Esports
- SMG
- AE
- Alpha 7 Esports
- Vampire Esports
- IHC Esports
- DRS Gaming
- iNCO Gaming
The Grand Finals will be played from January 6 to 8, 2023, in Jakarta, Indonesia.