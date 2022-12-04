PMGC 2022 Last Chance Day 2: Teams, map rotation, Day 1 summary, and more 

The second day of the PMGC Last Chance begins on Sunday at 4:15 pm IST, where the remaining six matches will be held across three maps. December 4 also marks the end of the League Stage of the ongoing mega event. The top five teams will also grab their seats in the Grand Finals.

Earlier, 16 teams from the Survival stage came into this phase and completed their 50% matches on Saturday, i.e., December 3. These teams will go toe-to-toe in a do-or-die situation, as the bottom 11 squads will be knocked out of the PMGC.

PMGC Last Chance participants

Here are the 16 squads that are competing in the third phase of the League Stage:

HVVP LGD Gaming Vampire Esports Bacon Time iNCO Gaming Alpha 7 Esports DRS Gaming IHC Esports Reject Game-Lord Titan Gaming Besiktas Esports Damwon Gaming Agonxi8 Esports Bigetron RA Nigma Galaxy

Map rotation

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

PMGC Last Chance Day 1 highlights

After an exceptional performance by T2K Esports in the group stage, another Nepali team, DRS Gaming had impressive outings yesterday and is on the verge of qualifying for the PMGC Grand Finals as the team secured first spot after Day 1.

They scored 81 points at an average of around 16 and also won a Chicken Dinner in the fourth match played on the Erangel map. However, to secure a place in the finals, the team must be in consistent form today.

Alpha 7 Esports was in the second position with 75 points thanks to their Chicken Dinner in that match. The Brazilian powerhouse set up emphatic outings in several matches and ended their first day on a good note.

Mongolian squad IHC Esports looked sublimely from the first game on Saturday. Although the team couldn't secure any chicken dinners, they always found a way to finish in the top half of the points table. Capturing the third spot at the end of the day, the squad scored 64 points with 32 eliminations.

Bigetron RA played exceptionally well on Day 1 compared to their previous stages and is currently in sixth place with 51 points. The team wants to finish in the top five at this PMGC stage.

After four poor games, HVVP were able to get back on track after dominantly winning their fifth match. They had only 12 points in their first four games, and their 14-kill Chicken Dinner in the next game helped them break into the top eight.

