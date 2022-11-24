PMGC 2022 League Group Yellow Day 1: Teams, schedule, map order, and when to watch 

The first day of the PMGC League Group Yellow starts today. The remaining 16 teams in the league will fight in 24 matches across three PUBG Mobile maps. At 4:15 pm IST, the first match will begin on the Erangel map, while the second game in Miramar will kick off around 5:00 pm.

Fans can watch the event live on the PUBG Mobile Esports channel on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Facebook in multiple languages. Readers can find the schedule for the first day of the event and more below.

PMGC Group Yellow Day 1 map order and schedule

Match 1 - Erangel Match 2 - Miramar Match 3 - Sanhok Match 4 - Erangel Match 5 - Miramar Match 6 - Erangel

Teams

Here are the teams participating in the event:

1) TEM Entertainment (Thailand)

2) FaZe Clan (Thailand)

3) Genesis Dogma GIDS (Indonesia)

4) Geek Fam (Malaysia)

5) D'Xavier (Vietnam)

6) Vivo Keyd (Brazil)

7) Furious Gaming (Chile)

8) Team Falcons (Saudi Arabia)

9) Geekay Esports (Iraq)

10) IHC Esports (Mongolia)

11) Trained to Kill (Nepal)

12) Beşiktaş Esports (Turkey)

13) Game Lord (France)

14) DS Gaming (South Korea)

15) Four Angry Men (China)

16) REJECT (Japan)

Top teams to keep an eye on in Group Yellow

There are many experienced teams in the Group, from which fans will have high expectations in the event.

Four Angry Men From China is one of the teams that will be a top contender for podium places in this Group. In the 2020 PMGC, they put up extraordinary performances as they won the league stage and finished second.

Besides them, IHC from Mongolia and FaZe Clan from Thailand will be other top squads to keep an eye on in the contest. Both teams must have already had their confidence boosted as Thai squad Buriram took first place in Group Red, while GodLike Stalwart of Mongolia took pole position in Group Green.

D'Xavier of Vietnam has displayed impressive skills in many major tournaments. In the 2021 PMGC, the side came second in the League East and gained fifth place in the Grand Finals. This squad claimed the PMPL SEA 2022 Spring title in dominant fashion.

Although the Indonesian teams did not perform impressively in the last two Groups, Genesis Dogma has the potential to beat any side and outperform the competition.

In the other two Groups, two Turkish teams, S2G and Fire Flux, attracted everyone's attention by earning their tickets for the PMGC Grand Finals. Besiktas Esports will hope to do the same in Group Yellow.

T2K from Nepal will try to get a respectable place in the overall standings. South Asian fans believe that the team will secure their seat for the next stage. Reject, an experienced Japanese squad, has always played aggressively and has seen multiple podium finishes in their regional tournaments. They will have a chance to prove themselves in the mega competition.

