PMGC 2022 league prize money: Here’s what 48 PUBG Mobile teams took home

By Gametube
Modified Dec 06, 2022 12:22 AM IST
PMGC 2022 League stage featured a total prize pool of $2.5 million (Image via Sportskeeda)
The league stage of the ongoing PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) wrapped up with $2.5 million being distributed among 48 teams. Publisher Tencent has assigned a total of $4 million for the 2022 edition, of which $1.5 million will be divided among the 16 finalists.

The PMGC league stage was divided into three phases: Group Stage ($463K), Survival ($348K), and Last Chance ($283K), each with a different prize pool. Each team received $10K prize money as an attendance fee.

The group stage had a total prize pool of approximately $1.4 million, with $463K distributed among each group. The first, second, and third-ranked teams of each group were awarded $90K, $85K, and $80K respectively, alongside a ticket for the PMGC Grand Finals. While teams placed 4th to 11th advanced to the Survival stage, the remaining five were eliminated from the event. The Last Chance phase featured 16 teams out of which the top five teams received their seats in the finals.

PMGC league stage prize pool distribution

The following is the prize pool distribution for the league stage earned by the 48 teams. An appearance fee of $10K for each team is also included in their prize money.

  1. Buriram United Esports (Thailand) - $100K
  2. GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia) - $100K
  3. Geek Fam (Malaysia) - $100K
  4. Influence Chemin Esports (Brazil) - $95K
  5. Nova Esports (China) - $95K
  6. Four Angry Men (China) - $95K
  7. S2G Esports (Turkey) - $90K
  8. Fire Flux Esports (Turkey) - $90K
  9. Trained to Kill (Nepal) - $90K
  10. Vampire Esports (Thailand) - $80K
  11. A7 Esports (Brazil) - $77K
  12. HHVP (Ex NAVI) (Russia) - $76K
  13. DRS Gaming (Nepal) - $72K
  14. LGD Gaming (China) - $71K
  15. IHC Esports (Mongolia) - $71K
  16. INCO Gaming (Brazil) - $68K
  17. Bacon Time (Thailand) - $67K
  18. REJECT (Japan) - $65K
  19. Titan Gaming (Kazakhstan) - $62K
  20. Game Lord (France) - $61K
  21. Damwon Gaming (South Korea) - $59K
  22. Beşiktaş Esports (Turkey) - $58K
  23. i8 Esports (Pakistan) - $57K
  24. Bigetron RA (Indonesia) - $52K
  25. Nigma Galaxy (UAE) - $47K
  26. POWR Esport (Saudi Arabia) - $36K
  27. Geekay Esports (Iraq) - $36K
  28. Faze Clan (Thailand) - $35K
  29. Vivo Keyd (Brazil) - $35K
  30. Box Gaming (Vietnam) - $34K
  31. TEM Entertainment (Thailand) - $34K
  32. Skylightz Gaming (Nepal) - $33K
  33. 4 Rivals (Malaysia) - $31K
  34. The Infinity (Thailand) - $24K
  35. One Million Esports (Morocco) - $24K
  36. Genesis Dogma GIDS (Indonesia) - $24K
  37. Mad Bulls (Serbia) - $23K
  38. Evos Reborn (Indonesia) - $23K
  39. D'Xavier (Vietnam) - $23K
  40. Team Queso (Argentina) - $22K
  41. Donuts USG (Japan) - $22K
  42. Team Falcons (Saudi Arabia) - $22K
  43. R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia) - $21K
  44. Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) - $21K
  45. RedForce (South Korea) - $21K
  46. emTek StormX (South Korea) - $20K
  47. Knights (U.S.A) - $20K
  48. Furious Gaming (Chile) - $20K

Apart from the prize money, 14 teams have also qualified for the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals, where they will meet the two Invited teams, SMG (China) and Alter Ego (Indonesia).

16 qualified teams for PMGC Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)
The Grand Finals are scheduled from January 6 to 8, 2023, in Jakarta, Indonesia, where these 16 teams will compete for glory and a $1.5 million prize pool. However, the publisher has yet to reveal the prize pool distribution for the Finals.

The 2020 and 2021 PMGC Champions Nova Esports were awarded prize money of $700K and $1.5 million respectively. The team has also claimed a spot in the finals this year and will once again be eyeing their third consecutive trophy.

Several experienced teams failed to secure their seats in the PMGC Grand Finals this year. Nigma Galaxy, HVVP, Damwon Gaming, and Bigetron RA were some of those that didn't make it.

