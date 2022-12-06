PMGC 2022 league prize money: Here’s what 48 PUBG Mobile teams took home

The league stage of the ongoing PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) wrapped up with $2.5 million being distributed among 48 teams. Publisher Tencent has assigned a total of $4 million for the 2022 edition, of which $1.5 million will be divided among the 16 finalists.

The PMGC league stage was divided into three phases: Group Stage ($463K), Survival ($348K), and Last Chance ($283K), each with a different prize pool. Each team received $10K prize money as an attendance fee.

The group stage had a total prize pool of approximately $1.4 million, with $463K distributed among each group. The first, second, and third-ranked teams of each group were awarded $90K, $85K, and $80K respectively, alongside a ticket for the PMGC Grand Finals. While teams placed 4th to 11th advanced to the Survival stage, the remaining five were eliminated from the event. The Last Chance phase featured 16 teams out of which the top five teams received their seats in the finals.

PMGC league stage prize pool distribution

The following is the prize pool distribution for the league stage earned by the 48 teams. An appearance fee of $10K for each team is also included in their prize money.

Buriram United Esports (Thailand) - $100K GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia) - $100K Geek Fam (Malaysia) - $100K Influence Chemin Esports (Brazil) - $95K Nova Esports (China) - $95K Four Angry Men (China) - $95K S2G Esports (Turkey) - $90K Fire Flux Esports (Turkey) - $90K Trained to Kill (Nepal) - $90K Vampire Esports (Thailand) - $80K A7 Esports (Brazil) - $77K HHVP (Ex NAVI) (Russia) - $76K DRS Gaming (Nepal) - $72K LGD Gaming (China) - $71K IHC Esports (Mongolia) - $71K INCO Gaming (Brazil) - $68K Bacon Time (Thailand) - $67K REJECT (Japan) - $65K Titan Gaming (Kazakhstan) - $62K Game Lord (France) - $61K Damwon Gaming (South Korea) - $59K Beşiktaş Esports (Turkey) - $58K i8 Esports (Pakistan) - $57K Bigetron RA (Indonesia) - $52K Nigma Galaxy (UAE) - $47K POWR Esport (Saudi Arabia) - $36K Geekay Esports (Iraq) - $36K Faze Clan (Thailand) - $35K Vivo Keyd (Brazil) - $35K Box Gaming (Vietnam) - $34K TEM Entertainment (Thailand) - $34K Skylightz Gaming (Nepal) - $33K 4 Rivals (Malaysia) - $31K The Infinity (Thailand) - $24K One Million Esports (Morocco) - $24K Genesis Dogma GIDS (Indonesia) - $24K Mad Bulls (Serbia) - $23K Evos Reborn (Indonesia) - $23K D'Xavier (Vietnam) - $23K Team Queso (Argentina) - $22K Donuts USG (Japan) - $22K Team Falcons (Saudi Arabia) - $22K R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia) - $21K Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) - $21K RedForce (South Korea) - $21K emTek StormX (South Korea) - $20K Knights (U.S.A) - $20K Furious Gaming (Chile) - $20K

Apart from the prize money, 14 teams have also qualified for the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals, where they will meet the two Invited teams, SMG (China) and Alter Ego (Indonesia).

16 qualified teams for PMGC Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The Grand Finals are scheduled from January 6 to 8, 2023, in Jakarta, Indonesia, where these 16 teams will compete for glory and a $1.5 million prize pool. However, the publisher has yet to reveal the prize pool distribution for the Finals.

The 2020 and 2021 PMGC Champions Nova Esports were awarded prize money of $700K and $1.5 million respectively. The team has also claimed a spot in the finals this year and will once again be eyeing their third consecutive trophy.

Several experienced teams failed to secure their seats in the PMGC Grand Finals this year. Nigma Galaxy, HVVP, Damwon Gaming, and Bigetron RA were some of those that didn't make it.

