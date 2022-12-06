PMGC 2022 league prize money: Here’s what 48 PUBG Mobile teams took home

The league stage of the ongoing PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) wrapped up with $2.5 million being distributed among 48 teams. Publisher Tencent has assigned a total of $4 million for the 2022 edition, of which $1.5 million will be divided among the 16 finalists.
The PMGC league stage was divided into three phases: Group Stage ($463K), Survival ($348K), and Last Chance ($283K), each with a different prize pool. Each team received $10K prize money as an attendance fee.
The group stage had a total prize pool of approximately $1.4 million, with $463K distributed among each group. The first, second, and third-ranked teams of each group were awarded $90K, $85K, and $80K respectively, alongside a ticket for the PMGC Grand Finals. While teams placed 4th to 11th advanced to the Survival stage, the remaining five were eliminated from the event. The Last Chance phase featured 16 teams out of which the top five teams received their seats in the finals.
PMGC league stage prize pool distribution
The following is the prize pool distribution for the league stage earned by the 48 teams. An appearance fee of $10K for each team is also included in their prize money.
- Buriram United Esports (Thailand) - $100K
- GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia) - $100K
- Geek Fam (Malaysia) - $100K
- Influence Chemin Esports (Brazil) - $95K
- Nova Esports (China) - $95K
- Four Angry Men (China) - $95K
- S2G Esports (Turkey) - $90K
- Fire Flux Esports (Turkey) - $90K
- Trained to Kill (Nepal) - $90K
- Vampire Esports (Thailand) - $80K
- A7 Esports (Brazil) - $77K
- HHVP (Ex NAVI) (Russia) - $76K
- DRS Gaming (Nepal) - $72K
- LGD Gaming (China) - $71K
- IHC Esports (Mongolia) - $71K
- INCO Gaming (Brazil) - $68K
- Bacon Time (Thailand) - $67K
- REJECT (Japan) - $65K
- Titan Gaming (Kazakhstan) - $62K
- Game Lord (France) - $61K
- Damwon Gaming (South Korea) - $59K
- Beşiktaş Esports (Turkey) - $58K
- i8 Esports (Pakistan) - $57K
- Bigetron RA (Indonesia) - $52K
- Nigma Galaxy (UAE) - $47K
- POWR Esport (Saudi Arabia) - $36K
- Geekay Esports (Iraq) - $36K
- Faze Clan (Thailand) - $35K
- Vivo Keyd (Brazil) - $35K
- Box Gaming (Vietnam) - $34K
- TEM Entertainment (Thailand) - $34K
- Skylightz Gaming (Nepal) - $33K
- 4 Rivals (Malaysia) - $31K
- The Infinity (Thailand) - $24K
- One Million Esports (Morocco) - $24K
- Genesis Dogma GIDS (Indonesia) - $24K
- Mad Bulls (Serbia) - $23K
- Evos Reborn (Indonesia) - $23K
- D'Xavier (Vietnam) - $23K
- Team Queso (Argentina) - $22K
- Donuts USG (Japan) - $22K
- Team Falcons (Saudi Arabia) - $22K
- R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia) - $21K
- Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) - $21K
- RedForce (South Korea) - $21K
- emTek StormX (South Korea) - $20K
- Knights (U.S.A) - $20K
- Furious Gaming (Chile) - $20K
Apart from the prize money, 14 teams have also qualified for the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals, where they will meet the two Invited teams, SMG (China) and Alter Ego (Indonesia).
The Grand Finals are scheduled from January 6 to 8, 2023, in Jakarta, Indonesia, where these 16 teams will compete for glory and a $1.5 million prize pool. However, the publisher has yet to reveal the prize pool distribution for the Finals.
The 2020 and 2021 PMGC Champions Nova Esports were awarded prize money of $700K and $1.5 million respectively. The team has also claimed a spot in the finals this year and will once again be eyeing their third consecutive trophy.
Several experienced teams failed to secure their seats in the PMGC Grand Finals this year. Nigma Galaxy, HVVP, Damwon Gaming, and Bigetron RA were some of those that didn't make it.