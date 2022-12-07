PMGC 2022 League Stage generates more than 524K peak viewership 

The yearly mega competition of PUBG Mobile, i.e., the 2022 PMGC has reached its last phase, the Grand Finals after the conclusion of all three stages of the League. The competition started on November 10 and ran till December 4 featuring 48 teams worldwide.

The League Stage was live-streamed on four platforms: YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Tik Tok in several regional languages. The official PUBG Mobile Esports channel, along with several of its regional channels, aired the entire event from 4.15 pm IST to 9.00 pm IST on each matchday.

PMGC 2022 League Stage crosses 524K in peak viewership

The highest peak viewership of the League Stage was 524,850 that was generated on December 3 during the Last Chance Day 1. It was the final phase where 16 teams fought for five slots in the PMGC Grand Finals.

The viewership of PUBG Mobile events has declined year-on-year over the past three years. The 2020 Global Championship crossed 3.8 million in peak viewership, which is still the most popular event of the game. The contest took place from November 24, 2020 to January 26, 2021 and had a prize pool of $2 million.

The 2021 PMGC saw a huge drop in viewership as it garnered around 647K peak viewership, which was 83% less than the first edition. However, the event had a total prize pool of $6 million, which was three times more than the 2020 edition and 1.5 times more this season.

This year, 48 teams competed in the league stage over four weeks from Malaysia and Chinese studios, with the top 14 teams advancing to the finals. There were more teams in the first stage compared to the previous two editions but it didn't help to generate more viewership.

However, the 2022 PMGC Grand Finals is not over yet and the event will hope to garner more viewership as it will be played in a LAN event at the Jakarta International Expo from January 6 to 8. Fans will also be allowed into the stadium this year and tickets for the finals are currently available. You can scan the QR code given in the above Twitter post to buy your ticket.

Gametube @GametubeI Qualified teams for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 Finals, which will be held from January 6 to 8 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Qualified teams for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 Finals, which will be held from January 6 to 8 in Jakarta, Indonesia. https://t.co/plbzFjJ439

The grand finals will feature several famous PUBG Mobile teams, including two-time world champion Nova Esports, Four Angry Men, GodLike Stalwart and more. China's SMG and Indonesia's Alter Ego have received direct invites to compete in the prestigious finals. However, many experienced squads have been eliminated during the League Stage of the event.

