PMGC 2023 Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise highlights, and more

The PMGC 2023 Grand Finals kicked off on December 8, 2023, in Istanbul, Turkey. Stalwart Esports from Mongolia came first with 62 points at the end of Day 1 after playing six matches. Alpha7 Esports was the second-best squad with 54 points. S2G Esports from the host country occupied the third position with 52 points. Weibo Gaming came fourth with 48 points after making a comeback in the last three games.

NS RedForce from South Korea are fifth with 43 points, followed by IHC Esports. FaZe Clan showcased great performances in the last few matches and jumped to ninth place with 29 points. Morph from Indonesia played horribly, picking up only six points in six matches.

PMGC 2023 Grand Finals Day 1 highlights

Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 1 of the PMGC Finals was contested on Sanhok, where Alpha7 Esports from Brazil emerged as the star performer for notching up a 22-point victory. Revo, a member of this lineup, took five kills. S2G Gaming registered 15 points while NS RedForce got 11.

Match 2 - Erangel

Stalwart bounced back in the second game after faltering in the opener and won an important 20-point Chicken Dinner. Chinese side STE also put up a thrilling performance and grabbed 13 points. IHC played aggressively early on and eliminated 10 enemies but failed to pick up any position points.

Match 3 - Erangel

NS RedForce played tactically and obtained an easy 15-point Chicken Dinner. D’Xavier showcased their aggressive offense and accumulated 20 points, including 16 eliminations. Alpha7 Esports and S2G played brilliantly, earning 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Match 4 - Erangel

After three poor games, China’s Weibo returned to their ideal form and grabbed their first Chicken Dinner of the PMGC Finals with 20 points. IHC Esports collected 16 points, 12 of which came from finishes. FaZe Clan made a comeback in this game and got 12 points.

Match 5 - Miramar

Defending champions S2G Gaming clinched a 13-point Chicken Dinner in the fifth battle. Weibo Gaming once again delivered a top-tier performance and earned 14 points. FaZe Clan and NS Red Force got 11 and 8 points, respectively.

Match 6 - Miramar

Stalwart Esports dominated this last game of the PMGC Finals Day 1 and achieved a mammoth 28-point Chicken Dinner. Weibo Gaming played well and acquired 11 points. S2G Gaming, too, performed admirably to get 10 points.