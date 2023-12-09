PMGC 2023 Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

After 12 matches in the PMGC Finals, Alpha7 Esports acquired the top spot with 114 points and two Chicken Dinners on Day 2. This Brazilian powerhouse has performed consistently so far in the Finale. They will need to keep up their momentum in the remaining six games if they wish to lift the coveted trophy.

D'Xavier displayed an improvement in their performance on Day 2 and moved up to second place with 101 points. Mongolian squads IHC, Stalwart, and 4Merical have captured third, fourth, and fifth positions, with 96, 93, and 90 points, respectively.

Weibo Gaming from China occupied the sixth spot with 89 points. Persija Evos and STE couldn't improve their gameplay on Day 2 and came 14th and 15th, respectively. Morph is still in the last spot with 29 points.

Day 2 overview of PMGC 2023 Grand Finals

Grand Finals overall standings after Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 7 - Sanhok

Alpha7 Esports played phenomenally to ensure their second Chicken Dinner of this stage with 20 points. TEC got 15 points, including five kills. Weibo Gaming claimed 12 points, while Stalwart Esports was knocked out with four.

Match 8 - Erangel

D’Xavier pulled off a 23-point victory in this PMGC Finals Day 2 game. Major Pride and Weibo accumulated 14 and 11 points, respectively. STE managed to collect 10 points, and IHC claimed eight.

Match 9 - Erangel

4Merical Vibes won their first Chicken Dinner with 24 points and made a big jump in the overall standings. Alpha7 and D’Xavier captured 11 and 8 points. Morph and Stalwart Esports took seven points each.

Match 10 - Erangel

Fan-favorite Indonesian club Persija Evos finally returned to their signature form and clinched their first Chicken Dinner of the Finale with 22 points. D’Xavier acquired 13 points, while TEC got 11.

Match 11 - Miramar

4Merical Vibes seized their second Chicken Dinner of Day 2 with 20 points. FaZe Clan obtained 14 points, while Alpha7 scored 13 with the help of eight eliminations. Major Pride, Yoodo, and NS RedForce failed to claim a single point.

Match 12 - Miramar

D’Xavier secured a 17-point Chicken Dinner. IHC Esports played amazingly and earned 20 points. Alpha7 and FaZe earned 12 points each. Weibo Gaming secured nine points in the PMGC Finals Day 2's final match.