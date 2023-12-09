PMGC 2023 Grand Finals Day 2: Teams, schedule, livestream, and Day 1 results

The second day of the PMGC 2023 Grand Finals will be contested on December 9 at 4:30 pm IST. The 16 finalists will take each other on in six games and aim to solidify their position in the points table. Today is a crucial day for all participants as only six matches will be left after it ends. Many well-known clubs faltered yesterday, but they will have a great chance to bounce back today.

The competition is being played in Istanbul, Turkey, and will wrap up on December 10. Stalwart Esports, Alpha7, and S2G have delivered amazing performances on the first day of the PMGC Finale. These organizations will look to strengthen their spots on Saturday, while other teams will aim to achieve stronger positions.

Participating clubs in PMGC 2023 Grand Finals

Here are the 16 finalists of the ongoing Global Championship:

4Merical Vibes (Mongolia) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) IHC (Mongolia) SZ STE (China) Weibo Gaming (China) TEC (China) Loops (Brazil) Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil) Morph (Indonesia) Persija Evos (Indonesia) Major Pride (Kazakhstan) NS RedForce (South Korea) D’Xavier (Vietnam) Faze Clan (Thailand) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) S2G Gaming (Turkey)

Schedule for Day 2

The day opener will be organized on the Sanhok map at 4:30 pm. While three games will be held in Erangel, the last two encounters of Day 2 will be played in Miramar. The action-packed event is being livestreamed on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok in many languages.

Here is the map-wise schedule for the second day of the PMGC Finals:

Match 7 - Sanhok

Match 8 - Erangel

Match 9 - Erangel

Match 10 - Erangel

Match 11 - Miramar

Match 12 - Miramar

Day 1 results

Stalwart Esports claimed two Chicken Dinners on Day 1 and earned the first spot with 62 points, including 34 eliminations. Alpha7 Esports and S2G also had a spectacular run, scoring 54 and 52 points, respectively. Weibo Gaming was fourth with 48 points at the end of six games.

NS RedForce and IHC managed to score 43 and 40 points, respectively, on Day 1 of the PMGC Grand Finals. Faze Clan had a modest showing, claiming 29 points. STE from China also had an average day, as they accumulated only 22 points.

Persija Evos from Indonesia got off to a slow start, grabbing only 20 points in six games. Major Pride and Morph were in the bottom two with 19 and six points, respectively, after Day 1 of the PMGC Finals.