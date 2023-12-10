PMGC 2023 Grand Finals Day 3: Teams, map schedule, Day 2 results, and more

The third and last day of the PMGC 2023 Grand Finals will begin on December 10 at 4:30 pm IST. The $3 million Global Championship began on November 2 and will conclude soon, with the finalists will fight in their remaining six crucial matches today. The first two days of the contest witnessed a nerve-wracking action among the 16 top PUBG Mobile teams. Alpha7 Esports, D'Xavier, and IHC were in the top 3 after the completion of 12 games.

On the other side, some famous clubs like Loops, Persija, and STE encountered tough competition on Day 1 and 2. They will have to perform miracles today to achieve a respectable result in the overall standings.

PMGC 2023 Grand Finals Day 3 participants

These are the 16 finalists of the PMGC 2023:

4Merical Vibes (Mongolia) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) IHC (Mongolia) SZ STE (China) Weibo Gaming (China) TEC (China) Loops (Brazil) Alpha 7 Esports (Brazil) Morph (Indonesia) Persija Evos (Indonesia) Major Pride (Kazakhstan) NS RedForce (South Korea) D’Xavier (Vietnam) Faze Clan (Thailand) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) S2G Gaming (Turkey)

Map schedule for Day 3

The final day will kick off with an intese showdown on the Sanhok map at 4:30 pm IST. Teams will then play their next three battles in Erangel. The last two games of the PMGC Finals will be hosted on the Miramar map.

Here is the third day schedule of the Global Championship Finale:

Match 13 - Sanhok

Match 14 - Erangel

Match 15 - Erangel

Match 16 - Erangel

Match 17 - Miramar

Match 18 - Miramar

Overall standings after Day 2

Alpha 7 Esports collected 114 points in 12 matches, exhibiting consistent performances across the first two days of the PMGC Finals. D’Xavier had a superb run on Day 2 as the Vietnamese squad climbed up from eighth to second place with 101 points. These are the only two teams that surpassed the 100 points in 12 games.

IHC Esports demonstrated a top-notch performance and grabbed 96 points despite not having a single Chicken Dinner. In their 12 encounters, the Mongolian lineup claimed 75 eliminations, the most by any team. Their counterparts, Stalwart Esports fell to fourth from the prime spot with 93 points after a slight decline in their performance yesterday.

Weibo Gaming and Faze Clan accumulated 89 and 68 points, respectively. Defending champions S2G Esports were eighth with 61 points. Indonesian clubs Persija Evos and Morph were 13th and 16th with 49 and 29 points, respectively, after Day 2 of the PMGC Finals.