PMGC 2023 Grand Finals: Winners, prize pool distribution, MVP, individual awards, and overall standings 

After three days of thrilling competition featuring 16 PUBG Mobile teams, the PMGC 2023 Grand Finals wrapped up on December 10. Mongolia’s IHC Esports became world champions in emphatic style, accruing 142 points in 15 games of the Finale and claiming the winning prize of $400K. Zyol from their squad was crowned MVP for his stunning individual performances.

Stalwart Esports from Mongolia finished as the first runner-up with 138 points. The superstar unit grabbed three Chicken Dinners, the most in the Finals. The team was in contention for the coveted trophy until the final match, but missed out by only four points. After a tense run, Stalwart Esports claimed the second prize of $200K.

Alpha7 Esports faltered in their last six matches of the PMGC 2023 Finals and dropped from first to third in the overall standings with 131 points. The Brazilian squad had obtained 115 points in their first 12 matches but amassed a mere 16 on Day 3.

Prize pool distribution of PMGC 2023 Grand Finals

The total prize money of the Championship was $3 million, of which $1.58 million was awarded in the League Stage. The Grand Finalists were rewarded $1.42 million. Each of these 16 finalists also gained $15,000 as a participation fee. Here is the prize money distribution during the Finale:

1st place - $400,000 - IHC Esports

2nd place- $200,000 - Stalwart Esports

3rd place- $120,000 - Alpha7 Esports

4th place- $80,000 - 4Merical Vibes

5th place- $62,000 - D'Xavier

6th place- $51,000 - Faze Clan

7th place- $42,000 - NS RedForce

8th place- $35,000 - Weibo Gaming

9th place- $32,500 - TEC

10th place- $30,000 - STE

11th place- $27,000 - S2G Esports

12th place- $25,000 - Loops Esports

13th place- $22,500 - Persija Evos

14th place- $20,000 - Major Pride

15th place- $17,500 - Yoodo Alliance

16th place- $15,000 - Morph

Individual awards

Final MVP - Zyol (IHC)

Gunslinger - Zyol (IHC)

Grenade Master - Mela (Faze Clan)

Field Medic - Parajin (D’Xavier)

4Merical Vibes from Mongolia achieved fourth place in the PMGC Finale. Further down, D'Xavier and Faze Clan finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Weibo, TEC, and STE settled for eighth, ninth, and tenth positions.

Loops Esports amazed everybody with their skills in the League Stage but failed to maintain their momentum in the PMGC Finals. The Brazilian side finished 12th in the PUBG Mobile mega tournament.

Persija Evos settled for 13th in the championship, having earned a Chicken Dinner in the process. The club consists of established players such as Zuxxy and Luxxy, but their performance left a lot to be desired.

Major Pride from Kazakhstan stumbled in this crucial round and ranked 14th on the overall scoreboard. The team surprised everyone during the Group Stage but couldn't replicate their form in the Finals. Morph from Indonesia appeared to buckle under pressure in the Finale as they finished 16th.