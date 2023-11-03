PMGC 2023 Group Green Day 2: Overall standings, match-wise winners, and more

Following the conclusion of Day 2 PMGC Group Green’s matches, Stalwart Esports remains in the first spot with 136 points. This Mongolian roster has grabbed four Chicken Dinners in 12 games. Loops Esports delivered a mind-blowing performance on Day 2, climbing up to second place with 130 points and two Chicken Dinners. Their counterparts, Alpha7, came third with 95 points.

D’Xavier displayed spectacular consistency in gameplay on Day 2, acquiring fourth place with 85 points without any Chicken Dinner. Persija Evos (82) and Reject (68) were fifth and sixth, respectively, after their 12 games. Popular Chinese squad Tianba came 13th with 44 points, followed by Gaimin Gladiators.

PMGC Group Green Day 2 overview

Overall standings of Group Green after Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 7 - Sanhok

After a disastrous performance on Day 1, AgonxI8 made a fantastic comeback in the first game of Day 2 by claiming a 20-point Chicken Dinner. Gaimin Gladiators also got off to a phenomenal start. They scored 15 points in this game. Reject lost their momentum in the last circle but managed to collect 12 important points.

Match 8 - Erangel

Loops Esports played fiercely in this game, earning a huge 27-point Chicken Dinner. Madbulls and D’Xavier were also impressive throughout this game, securing 14 and 11 points, respectively. Persija Evos and Stalwart added eight and seven points to their respective names.

Match 9 - Erangel

The last few circles in this match saw some interesting moments. Its final circle was near the lower area of the Military Base. Stalwart Esports managed to win this one with 20 points. Melise Esports grabbed 16 points, while Bra Esports claimed 13.

Match 10 - Erangel

Brazil’s Alpha7 Esports emerged victorious in the last Erangel encounter of the PMGC Day 2 with 20 points. Bra and Loops acquired 16 and 15 points, respectively. Stalwart Esports yet again competed nicely to collect 10 points.

Match 11 - Miramar

Loops Esports continued their mesmerizing run, conquering a 22-point Chicken Dinner. In their last few fights, they eliminated Bra, AgonxI8, and D’Xavier, who gained 14, 9, and 7 points, respectively. Alpha7 Esports was knocked out early on with a single point.

Match 12 - Miramar

Falcon notched up a mammoth 28-point Chicken Dinner in the last match of the PMGC Group Green Day 2. Persija Evos and Alpha 7 got 12 and 9 points, respectively. Madbulls and D’Xavier collected eight and six points each.