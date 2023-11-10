PMGC 2023 Group Red Day 2: Overall standings, match-wise winners, and more

South Korean squad NS RedForce dethroned Indonesia’s Morph Team on Day 2 of the PMGC Group Red. The former has 122 points and two Chicken Dinners from 12 matches. Nigma Galaxy displayed gameplay consistency and moved up to second place with 115 points and one Chicken Dinner on Day 2.

Morph dropped to the third spot with 111 points and 75 frags. STE from China came fourth with 94 points. N Hyper delivered a superb performance today, acquiring the fifth spot with 69 points. Duksan played poorly and slipped to seventh with 61 points.

NB Esports, Nasr, and Next Ruya claimed eighth, ninth, and tenth places, with 60 points each. FaZe Clan showcased an improvement in their performance and jumped to the 11th spot with 58 points.

PMGC 2023 Group Red Day 2 overview

Overall rankings of Group Red after Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 7 - Sanhok

NB Esports bagged a 17-point Chicken Dinner after beating FaZe clan in an intense battle in the end zone. STE made some good moves and collected 12 points, including seven kills. NASR from UAE got nine points in this game.

Match 8 - Erangel

Intense Games from Brazil emerged as the winner in Match 2 of Day 2 with 21 points. Nigma Galaxy and NASR played impressive, scoring 11 and nine points, respectively. Hail and NS RedForce obtained eight points each.

Match 9 - Erangel

NASR put on a stunning show to win a 21-point Chicken Dinner. Next Ruya presented a terrific performance as well and acquired 13 important points. NS RedForce and N Hyper were able to get 12 and nine points, respectively.

Match 10 - Erangel

FaZe Clan played this game confidently. This Thai powerhouse pulled off a 20-point triumphant in the fourth match of the PMGC Group Red Day 2. Nigma Galaxy and NS RedForce achieved 16 points each.

Match 11 - Miramar

N Hyper from North America registered a great 20-point victory after hammering Nigma Galaxy in the end zone. Intense Games and NB Esports fought nicely and grabbed 11 points each. FaZe Clan was eliminated in their first fight with one point.

Match 12 - Miramar

Morph GPX wrapped up the PMGC Day 2 games with an amazing 24-point Chicken Dinner. Yoodo Alliance, FaZe, and NS RedForce got 15, 14, and 12 points, respectively. Nigma, INCO, and STE claimed seven points each.