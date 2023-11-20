PMGC 2023 Group Yellow: Overall standings, qualified teams for Grand Finals and Survival Stage

Major Pride was the top performing PUBG Mobile squad in Group Yellow of the PMGC 2023. The side obtained 183 points, aided by 116 eliminations and two Chicken Dinners. The team captured the first spot on Day 3 after dethroning Bigetron Esports, and maintained their lead until the end. The club, hailing from Kazakhstan, amazed everybody with their astonishing ability and teamwork.

4Merical Vibes from Mongolia produced a magnificent performance in the last three days of the contest and ensured second rank to their name. The lineup posted 177 points on the scoreboard despite securing only one Chicken Dinner. They took 118 eliminations, the most by any single team in this group of the PMGC.

Weibo Gaming from China captured third place with 173 points, including 107 eliminations. The team displayed spectacular gameplay throughout the four-day battle and achieved three Chicken Dinners.

Qualified teams for PMGC 2023 Grand Finals from Group Yellow

Overall standings of Group Yellow (Image via PUBG Mobile)

These top three lineups of this group booked their seats in the Grand Finals of the Championship, planned for December 8 to 10.

Major Pride 4Merical Vibes Weibo Gaming

Qualified teams for Survival Stage

The squads placed 4th to 11th in the overall standings have been picked up for the second round of the League Stage.

Bigetron Esports Dplus KIA Influence Rage Team Queso Brute Force Rukh IHC SEM9

Bigtron Esports also earned 173 points and tied with Weibo Gaming, but they only had two Chicken Dinners; this dropped them to fourth place in the rankings. The Indonesian unit was in prime position on Day 1 and 2, but experienced some strong challenges in the last two days and failed to make it to the PMGC Finals from the Group Stage.

Dplus KIA from South Korea had a modest beginning to the PMGC 2023 as the side ranked fifth in Group Yellow. They did exceptionally well in their last 12 games, but couldn't capture a spot in the top three. The squad will have to do better in the subsequent rounds to reach the Grand Finals.

IHC Esports from Mongolia were in 15th position before the fourth and final day. The club presented a mind blowing performance in their last six games and occupied 11th spot in the overall table. SEM9 were behind them in 12th place and managed to get a seat in the Survival Stage.

Eliminated teams from PMGC 2023

Vampire Esports De Muerte Genesis Esports DRS Gaming Beenostorm Tokyo

Vampire Esports, the PMWI champions, unfortunately couldn't earn a spot in the next round of the Global Championship. DRS Gaming, a popular Nepali team, also faltered in this grand tournament.