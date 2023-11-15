PMGC 2023 Group Yellow: Teams, format, schedule, and how to watch 

The Group Stage of the PMGC 2023 started on November 2, 2023, and will continue until November 19. Two of the three groups participating in this event have completed all their matches, while Group Yellow will play from November 16 to 19. PMGC Group Yellow will follow the same format as the previous two. This also means that the top three ranking teams will move to the Group Stage's Finals, while the fourth-to-11th squads will have to play in the Survival phase.

PMGC Group Yellow will be a four-day contest featuring six games every day. With a number of well-known clubs seeded in it, competition for the three Grand Final spots is expected to be fierce.

PMGC Group Yellow participants

Here are the 16 squads in this group:

Vampire Esports SEM9 Influence Rage IHC Weibo Gaming Bigetron Esports Genesis Esports Team Queso 4Mercial Vibes Dplus KIA Brute Force Major Pride Beenostrom De Muerte RUKH DRS Gaming

Where to watch and schedule

Each day, the first game will be on the Sanhok map. The next three battles will take place on Erangel, while the last two are planned to happen on Miramar. Fans can watch Group Yellow’s matches at 3:30 pm IST on the PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube channel in numerous languages.

Here is the daily map schedule for each of the four days:

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

Top teams to watch out for

Dplus Gaming has recently become the crown champions of two notable events: the PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup and the BGMI Invitational. So far this year, the South Korean organization has demonstrated an amazing run and retained their supremacy in that region. The squad is expected to start their PMGC campaign on a bright note.

Reigning PMWI champions Vampire Esports will be aiming to perform in the upcoming four-day contest just like they did at the World Invitational this year. This Thai squad consists of many renowned players and will be one of the top contenders for a podium spot at the PMGC Group Yellow.

China’s Weibo Gaming and Brazil’s Influence Rage have also displayed spectacular gameplay in their regional competitions so far in 2023. Both these experienced squads are expected to be among the top performers during the Group Stage.

Mongolia's 4Merical Vibes and Malaysia's Sem9 have offered phenomenal performances in their respective regional events. Both will be looking to end the PMGC Group Yellow in respectable positions.