PMGC 2023 Last Chance Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise winners, highlights, and more

Faze Clan grabbed the leading position with 60 points as Day 1 of the PMGC 2023 Last Chance reached its conclusion. Right below them, Persija Evos and Team Queso finished second with 52 points each. Notable, neither team secured a Chicken Dinner in six games but managed to finish in the top three.

Bigetron Esports came fourth with 46 points after securing two Chicken Dinners. Finishing with the same tally, D'Xavier stood fifth with a Chicken Dinner. Influence Rage, who topped the PMGC Survival Stage rankings, stuck to eighth with 41 points. Reject and Gaimin Gladiators had a moderate run in their first six games. Meanwhile, Nigma Galaxy unexpectedly crumbled and collected a mere five points.

PMGC Last Chance Day 1 overview

Day 1 overall leaderboard of Last Chance (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Sanhok

RUKH ensured a 15-point victory in the first match of the Last Chance. Meanwhile, Team Queso made an aggressive start and gained 19 points, including 13 finishes. Persija Evos and Influence Rage captured 13 and 7 points, respectively. Further down the pecking order, Reject, Brute Force, and Duksan could not get any points.

Match 2 - Erangel

Switching to the second turn, Bigetron Esports displayed some fantastic moves to win a 19-point Chicken Dinner. Yoodo Alliance also looked impressive and picked up 14 points. D’Xavier (11) was the third team to touch double digits in this first Erangel battle.

Match 3 - Erangel

Federal’s five eliminations pushed Influence Rage to a 19-point triumph in the third encounter. Yoodo Alliance yet again produced a mesmerizing performance and obtained 18 important points. Faze Clan impressed with their tactics, amassing a 14-point tally.

Match 4 - Erangel

D’Xavier grabbed an 18-point Chicken Dinner in the fourth match. Not too far down, Team Queso and Persija Evos generated 15 and 12 points respectively. Faze Clan had another awesome game as they plundered 11 points. Bigetron and Nigma Galaxy took a point each.

Match 5 - Miramar

Brazil’s INCO won the fifth encounter with 21 points. With an impressive 16-point tally, Persija Evos had another great outing. Faze Clan gained 13 points, including eight kills. INC finished the round with nine points.

Match 6 - Miramar

Bigetron Esports strengthened their position with a fantastic 17-point Chicken Dinner. Faze Clan amassed 18 points while playing fiercely. Meanwhile, Reject and IHC stole nine and eight points at the PMGC Last Chance.