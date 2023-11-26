PMGC 2023 Last Chance Day 2: Overall standings, qualified teams for Grand Finals, and more

The Last Chance Stage of the PMGC 2023 concluded on November 26 with five PUBG Mobile squads earning their spot in the Finale. Vietnam’s D’Xavier delivered spectacular performances to capture the prime spot on Day 2 with 108 points. Persija Evos and Faze Clan are second and third, with 92 and 87 points, respectively.

IHC Esports made the top five after exhibiting a nerve-wracking performance in the last game of Day 2. The Mongolian squad have scored 85 points in this stage. Yoodo Alliance are fifth with 82 points and have locked their spot in the PMGC Finals.

After Day 1, Team Queso and Bigetron Esports were in the top five. However, they couldn’t perform consistently today and missed the chance to qualify for the Grand Finals.

Qualified teams for PMGC 2023 Grand Finals from Last Chance Stage

Overall standings from PMGC 2023's Last Chance stage (Image via PUBG Mobile)

D'Xavier Persija Evos Faze Clan IHC Yoodo Alliance

Last Chance Day 2 overview

Match 7 - Sanhok

Nigma Galaxy displayed a commendable performance in the first game of Day 2, clinching an impressive 19-point Chicken Dinner. Brute Force displayed great resistance in the last few circles and claimed 13 points. It's worth noting that both these teams had a horrible Day 1.

Yoodo Alliance and Reject took 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Match 8 - Erangel

Duksan Esports emerged as the winners with a mammoth 29-point Chicken Dinner. INCO and Bigetron Esports got 10 points each. D’Xavier acquired eight points with the help of three kills.

Match 9 - Erangel

D’Xavier Esports solidified their position on the standings by winning this third match with 15 points. Levis from the crew was the best performer, with two kills and 449 damage. Nigma Galaxy also did excellent and accumulated 14 points. Bigetron and Duksan Esports garnered 10 points to their respective names.

Match 10 - Erangel

Maintaining their dominance, D’Xavier came out victorious in the fourth game with 14 points. INCO Gaming looked great and snatched 15 crucial points. Yoodo Alliance and Persija Evos managed to add 13 points to their respective accounts.

Match 11 - Miramar

D’Xavier clinched their third consecutive Chicken Dinner with 23 points. Brute Force and Team Queso obtained 12 and 10 impressive points. Faze plundered eight points, including three kills.

Match 12 - Miramar

IHC displayed an extraordinary performance in the last battle of the PMGC League and won an important 23-point Chicken Dinner. Reject acquired 18 points, while Persija Evos and Dukshan gained ten and six points. Faze was knocked out with a point.