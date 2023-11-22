PMGC 2023 Survival Stage Day 1: Overall scoreboard, highlights, and more

Influence Rage from Brazil was in the top spot with 77 points when the first day of the PMGC 2023 Survival Stage ended. MadBull won two Chicken Dinners in six games and claimed second place with 58 points. Bigetron (52) and D'Xavier (47) are third and fourth, respectively. Two popular squads, Dplus KIA and Persija Evos, displayed average performances on Day 1.

Japan's Reject, who was impressive in the Group Stage, collected only 17 points from their first six matches. Team Quest and Melise Esports are in the bottom two spots with 13 points each.

Day 1 results of PMGC Survival Stage

Overall scoreboard of Survival Stage Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Sanhok

MadBull got a 24-point victory in the first game after showcasing mesmerizing gameplay. Their player, Zerych, picked up eight frags. Influence Rage looked great and earned 16 points. Persija Evos and SEM9 managed to obtain nine and eight points, respectively. Reject failed to collect a single point.

Match 2 - Erangel

Bigetron Esports presented a scintillating performance, ensuring a huge 26-point Chicken Dinner. Satarles, a member of this squad, acquired six eliminations. Dplus KIA also played well and scored 16 points. Influence Rage had another lucrative game, claiming 12 points.

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 3 of the PMGC Survival Stage was notched up by Mongolia’s IHC Esports with 24 points. SEM9 and Bigetron displayed impressive gameplay, registering 11 and 10 points, respectively. RUKH Esports garnered nine points with the help of five kills.

Match 4 - Erangel

MadBull delivered a thrilling performance to acquire their second Chicken Dinner with 20 points. D’Xavier from Vietnam accumulated 12 points, while Rukh added 11 points to their tally. Persija Evos and Influence Rage garnered eight points each.

Match 5 - Miramar

Influence Rage won the first Miramar with 18 points, which included eight kills. Lilboy was the star performer in this game and their team, with five frags and 334 damage. Alter Ego made a much-needed comeback after performing poorly in the last four games and scored 15 important points. D’Xavier, Team Queso, and Quest claimed nine points each.

Match 6 - Miramar

D’Xavier beat Influence Rage in the last circle of the sixth encounter and registered a 16-point victory. MadBull showcased aggressive gameplay and collected 11 points, including 10 frags. IHC garnered nine eliminations in the last game of the PMGC Survival Day 1.