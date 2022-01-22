PMGC Grand Finals day 2: Overall standings as Nova Esports emerges table-toppers 

The second day of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship(PMGC) 2021 Grand Finals is over. It was an intense day of competition between all the teams, but the day belonged to defending champion Nova Esports.

Nova Esports took first place and has 45 points leeway over the second-rank team Next Ruya Gaming. Nigma Galaxy maintained their third spot, but Navi climbed four places to finish in fourth place.

Indian challenger GodLike continued to get caught in rotation but climbed two places to finish in the 14th rank.

PMGC 2021 Grand Finals Day 2 match summary

Overall ranking of PMGC Finals after day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Navi spread gameplay helped them win chicken dinner in the first match with 15 kills. They eliminated S2G as well as Nova Esports in the final circle. GodLike had a fight with Damwon for the squad house but was eliminated at 16th place.

STE showed superb gameplay to claim the second match in Miramar with 15 kills. GodLike did well in the game to secure second place with nine kills.

Nova Esports won their first chicken of the finals with nine frags. Next Ruya came second with seven frags while GodLike took five frags in the match.

The fourth match was won by Damwon Gaming with ten kills, followed by Nova Esports and Team Secret with ten and eight frags. GodLike was caught in the rotation and was eliminated early.

Alpha7 showed why they are one of the top contenders in the fifth match of Miramar with 13 frags. GodLike played cautiously but was eliminated by Navi.

Top 3 eliminators after day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Nigma Galaxy won the sixth and final match of the day with 11 kills. It was Nova once again that claimed second place with 11 kills. GodLike was again caught in a fight with Navi and was eliminated with five frags.

Top Fraggers after PMGC Finals Day 2

1. Nova Order - 37 kills

2. Next Rüya Frozen - 25 kills

3. Six Two Eight Daoshi - 20 kills

The final day will be catchup for other teams as they will have to play out of their skins to stop Nova Esports from winning the world title. GodLike needs to find a way to survive till the last circles to climb up the overall rankings.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar