PMGC League Group Green Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The second day of the PMGC Group Green saw Thai team Bacon Time dominate their competition. They moved up ten spots — 13th to third — on the overall leaderboard and garnered 78 points in their last three matches. This helped them register a total of 122 points after 12 matches.

However, the pole position was captured by Russia's HVVP, a side whose performance was just average today. They accumulated 141 points, including 69 eliminations in the first two days.

Damwon Gaming was behind them with 132 points in the second spot. Evos Esports slipped nine places and finished the day in 11th position after exhibiting lackluster gameplay.

PMGC Group Green Day 2 overview

Nova Esports finished sixth place after PMGC Group Green Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 7 - Erangel

The first match of Day 2 went to Damwon Gaming from South Korea, who claimed a 14-kill Chicken Dinner and made a huge jump in the overall rankings. Three of their players — Ssung, Forest, and Osal — made the top four performers list, with five, four, and three frags, respectively. Vampire Esports came second with nine eliminations in this game.

Match 8 - Miramar

Order's five finishes helped Nova Esports claim a 13-kill Chicken Dinner. They defeated GodLike Stalwart in the last fight of the game and moved up to second place on the overall leaderboard after game eight. HVVP collected only three points in this match, while Bacon Time and Evos did not acquire any.

Match 9 - Sanhok

GodLike Stalwart presented an amazing performance and won game nine with 10 finishes. Fire Flux Esports and HVVP seemed strong but were unfortunately eliminated. They came second and third in this match, with eight kills each. Nova Esports and Skylightz Gaming had a poor game.

Match 10 - Erangel

Bacon Time set up impressive executions to secure a 10-kill victory on the Erangel map. Skylightz and HVVP managed to hold on to the second and third positions in the match standings, respectively. Damwon Gaming showed some resistance and came fourth with eight finishes.

Godlike Stalwart grabbed the ninth spot after PMGC Group Green Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 11 - Miramar

The fifth match saw nail-biting battles in the last circle involving Bacon time, Damwon Gaming, and Vampire Esports. This was the most intense game of the PMGC Group Green, where Bacon Time captured first place in the match rankings despite not winning the match.

In this game, Vampire Esports grabbed an 11-kill Chicken Dinner, while Damwon Esports scored 19 points. Bacon collected 27 points, securing the third position with 17 frags.

Match 12 - Erangel

Bacon Time continued their dominating run in the last match of the second day, ensuring another Chicken Dinner with 11 eliminations. Vampire Esports displayed fantastic gameplay and took the second spot with nine frags.

