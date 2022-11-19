PMGC League Group Green Day 3: Teams, map rotation, Day 2 summary, and when to watch

The competition between the 16 teams in the 2022 PUBG Mobile Global Championship's (PMGC) Group Green is growing more intense with each passing day.

Natus Vincere's former squad, HVVP, remains at the top of the standings with 141 points, despite an average performance on Day 2.

Day 3 will begin today at 4.15 pm IST, with each team fighting for a respectable position on the scoreboard. The teams ranked 12th to 16th are in the danger zone, as only 11 teams will move to the next phase of the tournament.

Those interested can catch all the action on the official YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch channels of PUBG Mobile Esports.

PMGC Group Green Day 3 match rotation

Match 1 - Erangel Match 2 - Miramar Match 3 - Sanhok Match 4 - Erangel Match 5 - Miramar Match 6 - Erangel

Teams participating in Group Green:

Bacon Time (Thailand) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Evos Reborn (Indonesia) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) INCO Gaming (Brazil) A7 Esports (Brazil) Knights (U.S.A) POWR Esport (Saudi Arabia) One Million Esports (Morocco) GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia) Skylightz Gaming (Nepal) Fire Flux Esports (Turkey) HHVP (Ex NAVI) (CIS) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Nova Esports (China) Donuts USG (Japan)

PMGC Group Green Day 2 highlights

Thai teams Bacon Time and Vampire Esports displayed exceptional gameplay on Day 2 and climbed to third and fourth positions, respectively. They were placed 11th and 14th after six matches, but their extraordinary exploits in their next six encounters helped them get to the safe zone.

Bacon Time recorded two Chicken Dinners on Friday, securing 78 points in just three matches. They started their campaign in the PMGC with a Chicken Dinner in the opening match, but their performance levels dropped in the next five matches. This resulted in them dropping to 14th position after the first day.

The team subsequently changed their strategy and came to the battlegrounds with aggressive gameplay on the second day.

2021 PMGC League East winners Damwon Gaming of South Korea jumped to second place with 132 points in the overall standings. They won their first match of Day 2 and also did a decent job in the other five encounters. The team will have to maintain their form for the remaining 12 matches to keep their place in the top three.

Nova Esports are now placed fifth with 99 points, thanks to their two Chicken Dinners. The two-time PMGC champions' eyes will be on the third title of the event.

GodLike Stalwart has largely been inconsistent in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship. As a result, they currently occupy ninth place in the standings with 91 points. However, the Mongolian giants still have a chance at securing a spot in the top five.

