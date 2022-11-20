PMGC League Group Green Day 4: Overall standings, highlights, and top three qualified teams for Grand Finals

GodLike Stalwart, Nova Esports, and Fire Flux Esports displayed outstanding gameplay on Day 4 of the PMGC League Group Green, claiming the first, second, and third spots, respectively. These three sides have qualified for the Grand Finals.

HVVP, on the other hand, presented horrible performances today, due to which the team dropped from the first to the sixth position. After Day 3, they were in first place with 209 points but unfortunately faltered today, grabbing only 20 points in their last six games.

Qualified teams for the next stage (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The squads ranked fourth to eleventh have advanced to the Survival Stage, while the bottom five teams have exited the 2022 PMGC, as they have been eliminated from the event.

PMGC League Group Green overall standings

Top three teams booked their spots in PMGC Grand Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 19 - Erangel

The first match of the fourth day was dominated by Alpha 7 and Nova Esports, where both teams collected 33 and 26 points, respectively. The former managed to defeat Nova to claim their third Chicken Dinner.

GodLike Stalwart and HVVP were eliminated early on in this game but managed to claim seven and six frags. A7 Mythic acquired eight finishes, while Order and Jimmy from Nova picked up six kills each.

Match 20 - Miramar

Nova Esports played extraordinarily in this game, acquiring a 17-frag Chicken Dinner and entering the top three with 212 points on the overall leaderboard. The second and third places in the match standings were occupied by GodLike Stalwart and Skylightz, while HVVP scored only five points.

Overall rankings of PMGC Group Green (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 21 - Sanhok

Nova Esports' domination continued in the third match. The side clinched a back-to-back Chicken Dinner and dethroned HVVP from the pole spot. GodLike Stalwart also jumped up to second place in the overall standings after this game. HVVP failed to perform for the third match in a row, which saw them drop to third in the overall standings for the first time in PMGC Group Green.

Match 22 - Erangel

Damwon Gaming broke Nova Esports' winning streak with an eight-kill victory in the fourth match of Day 4. One Million and Inco Gaming, with six eliminations each, were in the second and third spots.

Nova Order took 50 eliminations in PMGC Group Green (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 23 - Miramar

Bacon Time emerged victorious with eight kills and grabbed the third spot with 230 in the overall standings. HVVP did not hold their own in this match. Powr Esports, One Million, and Stalwart came second, third, and fourth.

Match 24 - Erangel

It was a crucial game for HVVP and Bacon Time, but unfortunately, their performances weren't up to the mark. They failed to secure their seats in the Grand Finals from the Group Stage. Fire Flux, on the other hand, displayed perfect executions and reached the third spot in the overall standings after this game.

