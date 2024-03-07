PMGO 2024 PEL China Qualifier: Qualified teams, dates, and more 

The three-day PMGO 2024 PEL China Qualifier is all set to take place from March 8 to 10 with 16 teams. The winner of this contest will be offered a direct ticket to the PMGO Main Event, a $500K PUBG Mobile International tournament. These 16 participating clubs have been chosen from the first two weeks of the ongoing PEL Spring and will go against each other in 18 matches in this Qualifier.

The Main Event of the PMGO 2024 is slated to take place from April 5 to 7. Brazil is the host country of this first global PUBG Mobile event of the year. Three popular teams, S2G, Alpha7, and IHC, have been invited directly there. Dplus from South Korea has recently earned their spot in the main event.

Qualified teams for PMGO 2024 PEL China Qualifier

These are the 16 clubs that will fight in the Qualifier:

Tong Jia Bao Esports ThunderTalk Gaming Weibo Gaming The Chosen Regans Gaming Titan Esports Club Nova Esports Six Two Eight TeamPai KONE Esports Vision Esports LGD Gaming J Team Tianba Four Angry Men All Gamers

TJB was in the first rank after the two weeks of the PEL Spring Regular Season. The club exhibited their consistency in both the weekly finals. They will now try to seal the top spot in the PMGO Qualifier.

ThunderTalk ranked second in the overall standings after the second week. The organization recently signed King and YI from Nova Esports. They did their job perfectly in the initial two weeks of the PEL Spring and will now be looking to grab a seat in the main event.

Weibo Gaming, led by Suk, came in third spot in the table. The Chosen stood fourth in the leaderboard and was the winner of the PEL 2024 Spring China Week 1. The experienced lineup will try their hardest to reach the top spot in the upcoming Qualifier.

Titan Esports had an average run in the first week, but they improved their play and won the second weekly finals. The side was sixth in the overall leaderboard after Week 2. Nova Esports, led by Order, was seventh there. LGD and Tianba Esports came in 12th and 14th places.

Four Angry Men, aka 4AM, held 15th on the scoreboard. The renowned firm will hope to enhance their performance in the Qualifiers and occupy a spot in the PMGO. At the same time, some popular organizations like Wolvers, JDE, and Show Time stumbled in the first two weeks of the PEL Spring and failed to reach the Qualifiers.