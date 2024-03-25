PMGO 2024 Prelims: All 16 invited teams revealed 

Tencent revealed the names of the 16 partnered clubs that have been invited directly to the PMGO 2024 Prelims. In total, 24 teams, including eight from the Qualifiers Finals, will take part in this stage, which is planned to be held from April 1 to 3. The best eight teams from the Prelims will be chosen for the main event, scheduled for April 5 to 7, 2024, in São Paulo, Brazil.

The PUBG Mobile Global Open Qualifiers Finals will be from March 28 to 30, where 32 teams will clash against each other. The second- to ninth-ranked teams will progress to the Premlis. While the winning lineup of the Qualifiers Finals will directly enter the main event.

Invited teams for PMGO 2024 Prelims

These 16 teams have received invitations for the Prelims:

Influence Rage (Brazil) Furia Esports (Brazil) Team Liquid (Brazil) All Glory Gaming V2 (Mexico) 9z Team (Chile) Team Queso (Chile) N Hyper Esports (North America) Natus Vincere (Kazakhstan) Nigma Galaxy (UAE) Virtus pro (Russia) Fire Flux Esports (Turkey) IW NRX (Turkey) Fut Kaos (Turkey) RC Bra Esports (Turkey) Vampire Esports (Thailand) D’Xavier (Vietnam)

Influence Rage from Brazil is a renowned club and has clinched several regional majors. Popular organizations Furia and Team Liquid have recently entered the PUBG Mobile scene. These two firms will compete in their first major PUBG Mobile tournament in the PMGO. Both Brazilian lineups will look to perform well there.

Vampire Esports, who conquered PMWI 2022 and 2023, have been given a direct ticket to the Prelims. D’Xavier, a renowned Vietnamese club, have received a slot there. Only these two teams from the South East Asian region have been selected for this stage.

A total of four Turkish clubs—Fire Flux, IW NRX, Fut Kaos, and RC Bra—have been directly invited to the PMGO Prelims. Nigma Galaxy from UAE and Natus Vincere from Kazakhstan will also compete in the event.

The organizer will divide the 24 participating teams into three groups for the Prelims. These groups will fight against one another across three days. After that, the top eight clubs of the total points table will advance to the three-day main event.

Seven teams reached the ultimate stage, including three invitees (IHC, S2G, and Alpha 7). Boom Esports, Dplus, Reject, and Nova Esports have qualified for the PMGO main event through their regional tournaments.