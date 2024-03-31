PMGO 2024 Prelims: All 24 teams, format, schedule, and how to watch

The Prelims of the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2024 are all set to commence on April 1 with a total of 24 clubs. This stage will run across three days to determine the best eight teams that advance to the main event. The organizer has invited 16 partnered teams directly from across the world, while the remaining eight have been chosen from the Qualifier Finals.

The publisher has randomly seeded these 24 clubs into three groups for the PMGO Prelims. These three groups, with eight teams each, will face each other in a round-robin format. A total of 18 games will be played in the prelims, with each group competing in 12 matches.

The publisher recently hosted the Qualifier Finals between 32 teams from March 28 to 30. The first-ranked team, HFIYS Esports, have been offered a direct ticket to the main event, while the second to ninth-ranked squads have reached the Prelims. They will now meet the 16 PUBG Mobile partnered organizations from across the globe.

Participating teams in PMGO 2024 Prelims

Here are the 24 teams that will contest in the Prelims for the eight spots in the main event:

Death Wolves (Brazil) Team Falcons (Mongolia) Zebra Master (Brazil) Insanity Sport (Brazil) Royals of War (Mexico) Horaa Esports (Nepal) Smoke Gaming (Brazil) INCO Gaming (Brazil) Influence Rage (Brazil) Furia Esports (Brazil) Team Liquid (Brazil) All Glory Gaming V2 (Mexico) 9z Team (Chile) Team Queso (Chile) N Hyper Esports (North America) Natus Vincere (Kazakhstan) Nigma Galaxy (UAE) Virtus pro (Russia) Fire Flux Esports (Turkey) IW NRX (Turkey) Fut Kaos (Turkey) RC Bra Esports (Turkey) Vampire Esports (Thailand) D’Xavier (Vietnam)

Map schedule and how to watch

Day 1 of the PMGO Prelims will be played between Groups A and B, while the second day will feature Groups B and C. The third and final day of this stage will be held between Groups C and A. Here is the map order for each day:

Match 1 - Sanhok

Match 2 - Erangel

Match 3 - Erangel

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Miramar

Fans can watch the PMGO 2024 Prelims live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel at 18:30 IST in many regional languages, besides English. Team Falcons, who hired the former squad of Stalwart Esports, impressed in the Qualifiers Finals. Nigma Galaxy, Natus Vincere, Vampire Esports, and Fire Flux are some of the top teams to watch out for in the Prelims.