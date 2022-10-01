PMPL 2022 Fall Pakistan Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, top 5 players, and more

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Pakistan Fall 2022 commenced on September 30. A total of 16 finalists battled it out over six matches. Subsequently, I8 Esports was at the top with 30 frags and 73 points. With 66 headstart points, the team sits with 139 points in total.

Following them in second place, Team Qwerty impressed fans with their aggressive strategy and currently have 132 points. Quantum Rage, the league runners-up, played cautiously and went on to grab third place with 126 points.

Magnus Esports, the league champion, came fourth with 123 points in total. A popular Pakistani team, Free Style, amassed 61 points in their sixth match and secured the fifth spot in the overall standings with 120 points.

PMPL Pakistan Fall Grand Finals Day 1 match standings

I8 Esports earned first spot after PMPL Pakistan Finals Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

With 11 frags, Team Qwerty won the opening match played on the desert map, Miramar. Magnus Esports came second with six frags, while Team Bablu played safely to grab third place.

The second match was won by I8 Esports with a total of nine kills, where Uzm was the MVP for his five frags contribution. The next spot goes to Team TUF, who showed good rotations along with seven eliminations.

The third match, played on Erangel, was dominated by Team Star. They played aggressively to get in a whopping 14 kills. Quantum Rage showed resilience, grabbing second place with six eliminations, while Team Grounders, despite being knocked out early, acquired 10 frags.

PMPL Fall Finals Day 1 Overall rankings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The Grounder's high-risk approach finally came into play as they secured the fourth match with nine kills. Team Qwerty once again showed their class as they came second with nine eliminations.

The fifth match on Sanhok was won by Free Style with nine frags and around 1,600 damage. With four kills, I8 Esports demonstrated passive play to secure second place. A high-risk strategy led to seven kills for Team Qwerty despite being eliminated early.

The day ended with the sixth match, which was held on Erangel, and was clinched by I8 Esports with four frags. However, it was North Esports that topped the match standings with 12 kills.

Top five players after PMPL Pakistan Finals Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Gravity from Qwerty has registered 135 kills and 25,903 damage so far in the PMPL Pakistan Fall and grabbed first place in terms of the Elimination Leaders. Finisher and Blade were in second and third places with 111 and 105 kills, respectively. With 103 and 102 kills, Faster and Zibyan have occupied the fourth and fifth spots.

