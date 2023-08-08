PMPL 2023 Fall South Asia Week 3 Day 1: Overall scoreboard, highlights, and more

The first day of the PMPL SA Week 3 saw Stalwart Esports continue their magnificent run and earn 49 points. The Mongolian crew consolidated their prime position on the overall scoreboard with 384 points. Meanwhile, Skylightz Gaming also enjoyed a productive outing and overtook 4Merical (345) in the overall League standings with 361 points.

High Voltage DC claimed fifth place with 304 points, followed by NB Esports. DRS Gaming had an impressive showing today, climbing up to 11th place in the overall rankings with 249 points. IHC Esports finished 18th with 197 points and must display some consistency this week.

PMPL South Asia Week 3 Day 1 results

Stalwart Esports remains on top in Pro League Fall (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Erangel

Table topper, Stalwart Esports, retained their dominance in the Week 3 opener, winning the Chicken Dinner with five eliminations. IHC Esports, who had a dismal performance in the past two weeks, got off to a good start, collecting 14 points and 10 kills. Skylightz and King of Spades got 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

DRS Gaming outclassed ASL and 4Merical in the last zone to win the second round with 19 points. Gyantey and Delta from the crew eliminated three enemies each. Both ASL and 4Merical claimed 13 points, while RAW Esports ensured 10 for themselves.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Skylightz Gaming managed to defeat Stalwart Esports in a thrilling encounter and secured the third game of the PMPL Week 3 Day 1 with 20 points. Venom DE was eliminated at sixth position, but their aggressive play in the initial zones helped them secure 15 points. Stalwart and DRS earned 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Overall points table of PMPL SA after Week 3 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 4 - Miramar

PreciousSir beat Mafianinja in a 1vs1 battle during the ninth circle and carried Deadeyes Guys to an impressive victory. Meanwhile, Stalwart Esports remained consistent in the game and added 20 points to their tally. NB Esports and Skylightz Gaming secured 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 5 - Erangel

King of Spades from Bangladesh delivered a fine performance during the last game of the PMPL Week 3 Day 1 and secured a 10-kill Chicken Dinner. Venom De yet again adopted a fierce playstyle and gained 14 points. IHC and NB Esports secured 10 points each, while Deadeyes Guys was eliminated with no points.