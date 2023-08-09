PMPL 2023 Fall South Asia Week 3 Day 2: Overall standings, top player, and more

Stalwart Esports still holds the first spot in the PMPL SA's overall standings with 404 points despite having an average run on Week 3, Day 2. Skylightz Gaming (397) has narrowed the gap between them and Stalwart by maintaining consistency in their gameplay. 4Merical grabbed the third rank with 387 points, followed by RAW Esports in fourth place with 336 points.

Two famous squads, DRS Gaming and IHC, came 11th and 16th, respectively. Stronger Fakelove was 17th despite winning four Chicken Dinners. JMEX’s unremarkable run continued in this PMPL event, as this squad was still in 20th place when Day 3 ended. Nofear from Skylightz is in the top spot with 90 kills in the elimination leaderboard.

PMPL Fall South Asia Week 3 Day 2 overview

Match 1 - Miramar

Stalwart crossed the 400-point mark in Pro League (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Skylightz Gaming started Day 2 with a bang, pulling off a mammoth 15-kill victory. SEAL Esports achieved 16 points, with 10 of them coming from eliminations. IHC, too, performed brilliantly and gained 13 points. Kings of Spades and DRS Gaming got nine points each in this game.

Match 2 - Sanhok

4Merical Esports’ technical gameplay led them to a 10-kill triumph in the second game. IHC Esports had another perfect showcasing, adding 13 points to their name. Venom DE and SEAL managed to acquire 10 points each, while Stalwart was knocked out with three points.

Match 3 - Miramar

DRS Gaming displayed brilliant gameplay throughout this third match and took the Chicken Dinner with 19 impressive points. Stalwart Esports, too, got their momentum going and secured 16 points thanks to ICY’s performance. LEO obtained 11 points despite being knocked out early on in this game. T2K and NB Esports picked up 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 4 - Erangel

Overall PMPL scoreboard after Week 3 Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Kings of Spades finally managed to conquer their first Chicken Dinner with nine kills in the fourth match. IHC Esports played this game fiercely, securing 16 points with the help of 13 kills. Deadeyes scored 11 points, while NB Esports and T2K claimed 10 points each.

Match 5 - Miramar

With earning a six-kill Chicken Dinner, We Own Illumin8 showed off their skills during match 5 of the PMPL Week 2 Day 2. 4Merical also presented a fine performance, grabbing 13 points. Stronger Fakelove clinched 10 points, while RAW, Bad Intention, and Mabetex garnered eight points each.