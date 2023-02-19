PMPL 2023 Indonesia Spring Week 1: results, overall rankings, top four players, and more

As the final day of the first week of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia 2023 Spring came to an end, BOOM Esports siezed the pole position in emphatic fashion after 20 games of exciting action.

The squad started their domination from Day-2, as they, through a series of strategic performances and unprecedented firepower, emerged as the table toppers among some of the best teams in Indonesia, securing 203 points and 123 eliminations.

VOIN Esports, who were consistent throughout the week, finished second on the leaderboard after 20 games. The side, while securing two chicken dinners in the week, obtained 175 points and 109 frags, showcasing their true prowess even after qualifying from the underdog stage.

PMPL 2023 Indonesia Week 1 overview

Boom Esports grabbed most points in PMPL Indonesia Week 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

AURA Esports claimed the third spot at the end of the week. With two chicken dinners and 154 points, they were always in contention for the top three spots. The squad claimed 98 eliminations and never backed down from any fight, at any point of time.

Yummy from BOOM Esports finished at the top spot on the MVP list with 47 kills and 9430 damage in the PMPL Week One. His average time of survival stood at a decent 22 minutes and 19 seconds while his contribution towards his team was 31%. Lapar, Flyboy, Ponbit, and Kagendra occupied second, third, and fourth in the MVP list with 38, 29 and 32 frags.

Popular team Bigetron Red Villains also had a great opening week. The unit, which featured stars like Ryzen, uHigh, and Liquid, finished fifth with 136 points and 85 eliminations, putting forth a sound performance.

Dewa United, the dark horses of the event had a fabulous outing on the final day of the first week as they went berserk. The squad focused on killing, securing 92 eliminations ending on the fourth spot with 141 points and three chicken dinners.

Bottom 10 teams of PMPL Indonesia Week 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Another newly formed popular side, Persija Evos, had below-average outings as they were unable to find their momentum. The squad, which includes seasoned players Luxxy, Zuxxy, and Microboy, gained 15th spot after 20 games with just 91 points and 65 eliminations and a below average show, point per game average of 4.55.

Team MORPH, who started out quite well during the initial two days, choked in the other games. At one point, the squad was even leading the overall points table. However, a series of early exits caused them to drop to the 13th spot with just 101 points

Boom Yummy grabs 47 kills in PMPL week 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Among other squads, Team RRQ and Alter Ego had decent performances throughout the week. Both the sides were able to maintain their positions in the middle of the pack, finishing Week One as sixth and seventh, with 133 and 124 points, respectively.

NKINS Esports and BNW AMBRO were the worst performing teams during the week. Both these squads hardly found any success and were left clueless multiple times at the end, finishing on the 19th and 20th, respectively, with a meager 60 and 59 points in the PMPL Week 1.

