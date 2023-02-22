PMPL 2023 Indonesia Spring Week 2 Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

On February 22, 2023, the second week of the league stage of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Indonesia Spring 2023 commenced. The first day saw 20 invited and qualified teams from the region go toe-to-toe against each other in five games. This will be the final week of the League Stage, after which the top 16 teams from the overall standings will qualify for the Grand Finals of the prestigious event.

VOIN Esports made a great start in the six matches they played today, emerging as Week-2 table toppers with 59 points and 33 eliminations. The squad showed their class and secured two chicken dinners, jumping to the top of the overall points table and overtaking BOOM Esports to claim 234 points.

GLU Squad, who had a hard time during the first week, finished Day-1 of Week 2 in the second spot. With the help of a single chicken dinner, the team was able to collect a total of 37 points and 21 kills. This performance propelled the side to a respectable 8th spot in the overall points tally.

GPBR claimed the third spot at the end of the day with 37 points. The team had 21 eliminations like GLU Squad but was placed 3rd in the Week 2 leaderboards, according to the tiebreaker rule. The side's performance improved from the previous week, as they climbed up from the lover part of the points table.

Matchwise overview of Week 2, Day 1 of PMPL: Indonesia Spring 2023

Up-and-coming squad ARF Esports claimed victory in their first encounter of the day. Playing in a balanced manner, the side managed to secure eight frags, starting their day on a high note. VOIN Esports and Bigetron finished second and third in this game as they eliminated eight and four players, respectively, playing decently.

Top 10 teams standings after PMPL Indonesia Spring Week 2 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

GBPR came out all guns blazing in the day's second match, securing ten frags with a well-deserved chicken dinner. The team capitalized on their early circle advantage and played strategically from there. AURA Esports claimed six kills in this match, while Team MORPH finished third, adding four frags to their tally.

GLU succeeded in the second Erangel of the day, claiming an emphatic victory. In this game, the squad managed to eliminate 11 players, asserting their dominance over the lobby and showcasing their skill and prowess. GBPR had another great outing as they finished second in this game, while 21NFT Esports found their footing with a third-place 3-frag finish.

Persija Evos finished 17th after PMPL week 2, day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The final two games of the PMPL Week 2, day 1, saw VOIN Esports out for blood as they hunted their competition across all corners of the battlefield. Winning and securing 25 kills from these two games, the squad made up for their average run in their first two games, jumping to the top of Week 2 and the overall leaderboard.

BNW Esports also had a good run in both games as they secured third-place finishes consecutively with ten kills in total. Among other teams, GLU Squad and HFX performed well in the final two games of the PMPL Day 1

